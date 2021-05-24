BaseballClass AAFirst RoundSaturday, May 22

8- East Juniata 6, 9- Montgomery 1

QuarterfinalsMonday, May 24

1- Sayre 11, 8- East Juniata 1, 5 innings 4- Canton 8, 5- Line Mountain 5 3- Southern Coiumbia 6, 6- Muncy 5 2- South Williamsport 6, 7- Wyalusing 1

Semifinals (at Central Columbia)Thursday, May 27

1- Sayre vs. 4- Canton, 4 p.m. 2- South Williamsport vs. 3- Southern Columbia, 1 p.m.

Championship (at Bowman Field)Saturday May 29

Semifinals winners, 1 p.m.

———Class AAAQuarterfinalsSaturday, May 22

4- Hughesville 13, 5- North Penn/Mansfield 5 6- Mt. Carmel 19, 3- Wellsboro 5

SemifinalsTuesday, May 25 at Central Columbia

1- Central Columbia vs. 4- Hughesville, 6:30 p.m. 2- Loyalsock vs. 6- Mt. Carmel, 4 p.m.

Championship (at Bowman Field)Saturday May 29

Semifinals winners, 11 a.m.

———Class AAAASemifinal at Central ColumbiaWednesday, May 26

2- Montoursville vs. 3- Athens, 5 p.m.

Championship (at Bowman Field)Saturday May 29

1- Midd-West vs. 2- Montoursville/3- Athens winner, 2 p.m.

———SoftballClass AQuarterfinalsTuesday, May 25

5- Cowanesque Valley at 4- Canton, 4:30 p.m. 6- Millville at 3- Bucktail, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals ( at Elm Park #3)Friday, May 28

1- Northeast Bradford vs. 5- Cowanesque Valley/4- Canton winner, 5 p.m. 2- Montgomery vs. 6- Millville/3- Bucktail winner, 3 p.m.

Championship (at Elm Park #3)Wednesday, June 2

Semifinals winners, 4:30 p.m.

———Class AASemifinals (at Elm Park #2)Friday, May 28

1- Line Mountain vs. 4- Muncy, 5 p.m. 2- East Juniata vs. 3- Wyalusing, 3 p.m.

Championship (at Elk Park #2)Wednesday, June 2

Semifinals winners 4:30 p.m.

———Class AAAQuarterfinalTuesday, May 25

5- Wellsboro at 4- Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m. 6- Montoursville at 3- Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

SemifinalsFriday, May 28 (at Moser Complex)

1- Loyalsock vs. 5- Wellsboro/4- Bloomsburg winner, 5 p.m. 2- Central Columbia vs. 6- Montoursville/3- Lewisburg winner, 3 p.m.

Championship (at Moser Complex)Wednesday, June 2

Semifinals winners 4:30 p.m.

———Class AAAASemifinal (at Elm Park #1)Friday, May 28

2- Shamokin vs. 3- Athens, 5 p.m.

Championship

(at Elm Park #1)

Wednesday, June 2

1- Danville vs. 2- Shamokin/3- Athens, 4:30 p.m.
