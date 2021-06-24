MANSFIELD — Athens gave up four first-inning runs and never recovered Thursday in an 11-1 loss to Mansfield in American Legion play.
Cam Fabian got the ball rolling right out of the gate for the home team with a leadoff triple, scoring on an error that allowed Derek Litzelman to reach base two batters later. Kohen Lehman added a single and Eli Shaw walked before Cody Hermanson, who would later score on an error, delivered a two-run single.
Athens was down 6-0 before getting on the board.
Gage Warner led off the third with a base hit and went to third on a Kaden Setzer double. Cameron Sullivan then came through with a sacrifice fly RBI but that was it for the Wildcats.
Mansfield added three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to end the scoring.
Warner led Athens with two singles and the team’s run and Setzer added a single to his double. Sullivan and Josiah Stringham added a single each.
Hermanson never crossed home plate, but he did lots of damage with two singles, a double and three RBI. Shaw added two runs and an RBI to his double; Lehman added a triple to his single and scored twice; and Fabian added a second run to his first-inning output.
Also for Mansfield, Litzelman added another run; Hunter Thompson ended the day with a single, a run and an RBI; and Troy Dickinson matched Cayden Moon with a run each.
Athens is scheduled to visit Towanda at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Wednesday
Canton 6, Sayre 1
SAYRE — Sayre put a run on the board in the bottom of the first but that was about it for offensive output as Post 283 dropped a game at home.
Jackson Hubbard was the source of Sayre’s run drilling a one-out home run. Josh Arnold added a single in the second inning but the home side was held hitless the rest of the way. In the end, Sayre had five baserunners in the game.
Canton made the most of its opportunities, scoring there runs on seven hits, three walks and three costly Sayre errors.
Kannon VanDuzer started on the hill for Sayre, allowing three runs, all earned, on six hits in 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts. Hubbard allowed one hit, three walks and three unearned runs in 1 2/3 innings, fanning two, and Arnold finished up with a strikeout in 2/3 of an inning.
Sayre is scheduled to host Wyalusing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.