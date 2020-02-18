ELMIRA, N.Y. – The Eta Sigma Chapter of Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society held student inductions at Elmira College on Sunday, Feb. 9. There were 13 inductees for regular membership and nine inductees for associate membership, all of whom met the membership requirements.

Joshua Smith of Waverly, N.Y., was one of the new Elmira College inductees meeting the Regular Membership requirements.

