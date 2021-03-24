WHITNEY POINT — In a meet with an undermanned Whitney Point team, Waverly led from the outset and was never challenged on the way to a 76-8 win over Whitney Point.
Lourden Benjamin, Willow Sharpsteen and Mara Callear each won four events for Waverly with Maggie Whitley and Delaney Vascoe winning three events each.
Benjamin, Sharpsteen and Vascoe teamed with Sophia Desisti to win the 200 medley relay with a time of two minutes, 15,62 seconds.
In the 400 free relay, Benjamin, Sharpsteen, Callear and Whitley won in 4:41.60.
The 200 free relay was won by Desisti, Callear, Vascoe and Whitley with a time of 2:08.51.
In individual events, Callear won the 200 free in 2:30.58 and the 500 free with a time of 6:44.12.
Sharpsteen took the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:41.01 and won the 100 butterfly in 1:13.25.
Benjamin’s other wins were in the 100 free with a time of 1:03.82 and the 100 back in 1:14.78.
Whitley added a win in the 50 free, clocking in at :28.96 and Vascoe won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:28.27.
Waverly will host Notre Dame at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
