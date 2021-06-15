WELLSBORO'S WILL POIRIER

School: Wellsboro
Athlete: Will Poirier
Sports: Soccer, track and tennis
Letters earned: 8
Athletic awards/honors: All State Boys Soccer; NTL MVP Boys Soccer; NTL All Star Soccer; NTL First Team Soccer and Tennis; Williamsport Gazette First Team; All Region First team; All Region Offensive MVP; All Region Best Facilitator; Newcomer of the year boys’ soccer and tennis.
Class rank/GPA: 7 out of 116;96.8
Postseason individual and team accomplishments: All State Boys Soccer; First player in Wellsboro History to reach 50 career goals and 50 career assists; 54 career goals; 87 career assists; STN club soccer
NTL/District/State Championships and honors: NTL champions Boys Soccer 2020; NTL champions Boys Tennis 2018, 2019, 2021; District Champions Boys Soccer 2017
Academic awards/honors: National Honors Society; Distinguished Honor Roll; Agricultural Experiment Grant
Community Service: Trout Stocking; Goodies for Our Troops; St. Peters Cemetery Cleanup; Tioga County Special Olympics; St. Peters Youth Group; Ways Volunteer Coach
Community awards/accolades: Bishops Youth Award; Rotary Student of the month
Future plans: I plan to attend Penn State University in the fall of 2021 to major in Engineering
Athletic Director: Matthew Rendos
Principal: Jeremy Byrd
Parents: Maureen and Glenn Poirier
