Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered guilty pleas in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Ronald F. Bahr, 58, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver, Methamphetamine, a felony offense, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Heroin, a felony offense, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Fentaynl, also a felony, and Conspiracy to Deliver Heroin and Methamphetamine, a felony offense. Bahr will be sentenced at a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department and evaluation by the Department of Corrections. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bahr following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township in 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Christina Kinner, 33, Towanda, was re-sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for six months to 12 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Kinner had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Kenner’s parole was also revoked; Kinner’s sentences will run consecutive. Athens Township Police Department arrested Kinner for the offense occurring on Aug. 23, 2018.
Timothy Hoose, 44, Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five months to 23 months, 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 72 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, restitution of $46,922.50, for the offenses of three counts of Deceptive or Fraudulent Business Practices, misdemeanors of the first degree. Detective Kyle Wisel, Bradford County Chief Detective arrested Hoose for the offense. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hoose following investigation of incidents that occurred in Ulster Township on Oct. 25, 2016.
Thomas Audinwood, 27, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 37 months to 131 months, 29 days, fines of $1100.00, restitution of $2,032.78, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Burglary, felonies of the second degree, Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, Tampering with Evidence, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Audinwood for the offense occurring on June 22, 2016. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Audinwood following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on July 9, 2016 and July 18, 2016.
Portia Watson, 39, Gillett, was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four months to 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Watson following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on Nov. 5, 2018.
Trevor Fletcher, 20, Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 43 days to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Flight to Avoid Apprehension, also a misdemeanor of the second degree. Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Fletcher for the offenses occurring on June 18, 2019. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fletcher also following investigation of incidents that occurred in Ridgebury Township on Aug. 2, 2017.
Fredrick Barnes, 22, Gillett, was re-sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 12 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Barnes had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Barnes following investigation of an incident that occurred on Thompson Hill Road on Feb. 18, 2017.
Chelsea Cole, 35, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 40 days to 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Athens Township Police Department arrested Cole for the offense occurring on Jan. 29, 2019.
Shawn Leiser, 45, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four days to six months, fines of $1000.00; plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, Drug related, (1/10), a misdemeanor. Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Leiser following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Borough on Feb. 24, 2019.
Mark Garrison, 59, Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven days to six months, fines of $1000.00; plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (highest rate), (1/10), fourth in lifetime, a misdemeanor. Trooper Patrick Roman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Garrison following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sheshequin Township on Jan. 29, 2019.
Shyann M. Hills, 23, Rome, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 24 months to 108 months, fines of $800.00; plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Endangering the Welfare of Children, felonies of the third degree. Trooper Christopher Higdon of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hill following investigation of the incidents that occurred in Rome Borough on July 20, 2018. The sentence will be consecutive to a three to 18 month sentence for other offenses committed in 2017. The total sentence will be 27 months to 126 months. The father of the children testified at sentencing that the children have done very well in his care. They have perfect attendance and good performance at school. The father was not involved in the decision to use Frye and Hills as caretakers for the children.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered guilty pleas in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Courtney Bailey, 32, of Athens entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Retail Theft, (third offense), a felony of the third degree. Bailey will be sentenced on Sept. 30, 2019, following preparation of a presentenced report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Sergeant Keith Stackhouse of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Bailey for the offense on April 12, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Ayla Keenan, 19, Chemung, New York, charged with the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Keenan will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Keenan must perform 40 hours community service. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department filed the charges in April 20, 2019 for the offense in Athens Township.
Kristina Felt, 43, Sayre, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Felt will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Felt must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department filed the charges in March 3, 2019 for the offense in Sayre Borough.
