Tioga’s youth leads them to victory over undefeated Trumansburg

TIOGA — On the warmest day of the year in the Valley so far, the Tioga Tigers baseball team took a little bit of time of their own to heat up. Two consecutive four-run innings in the fifth and sixth broke a tie for the Tigers to avenge an early season loss to Trumansburg, taking down the Blue Raiders by a score of 9-1.
Down by one at the halfway point of the contest, the Tigers looked to eighth grader Conlan Taylor not just at the mound, but at the plate as well. Taylor drove in the first two runs for Tioga on separate at bats to give the home team their initial lead over the Raiders.
Those two hits that led to RBI were his only two of the day, but were still good enough to lead the team in hits. He also pitched 6 and 2/3 innings, being taken out at the end of the game after reaching his pitch count. He was also able to toss eight strikeouts in his time at the mound.
“I’m really proud of the way we played today, and we knew coming into today we were going to score some runs with the way we’ve been swinging the bat,” said Tioga head coach Kevin Evanek. “Conlan pitched great for us again today as such a young player.”
The first came when down 1-0 in the fourth inning. Taylor pounded the ball to left field to bring in Colby Whitmore. The second came on a perfectly placed bunt in the next inning to bring home Casey Stoughton to take the lead. The Tigers would score seven more runs in that inning and the next to secure the eight-run victory.
Derrick Gage led the Tigers in RBI with three as he also recorded two hits on the evening.
Dylan Higgins had two hits and one RBI for the Blue Raiders in the road loss.
The Tigers now field a 4-5 record while handing Trumansburg its first loss of the season. Tioga will next head to Lansing on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. start.
Whitney Point 6, SVEC 2
WHITNEY POINT — After SVEC took an early lead in a road baseball contest against Whitney Point, the Whitney Point Eagles used a pair of three-run innings to take down SVEC by a score of 6-2.
SVEC used a run from Dylan Austin in the second inning to take the advantage before Whitney Point would tack on three runs in the following inning, followed by another three in the bottom of the sixth.
The road Eagles put up one more run in the top of the seventh but it wouldn’t be enough as they dropped the contest by four.
Austin, Devin Beach, and Matt Byrne each recorded one hit in the loss for the Eagles while Austin accounted for the lone RBI for the team as well as scoring a run.
SVEC now drops its record to 2-5 on the season and will next hit the diamond on Friday when they will head to Waverly. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:30 p.m.
Waverly 22-13, Watkins Glen 1-6
WATKINS GLEN — For Waverly, everybody hit, produced runs and scored in a doubleheader sweep on the road.
Caden Hollywood and Jay Pipher were wrecking crews for the Wolverines. Hollywood had a total of six hits, five RBI and four runs and Pipher had four hits, five runs and three RBI. Joey Tomasso added three hits with a double, five runs and four RBI; Isaiah Bretz had a home run among his four hits and added three RBI and three runs.
Also for Waverly, Brennan Traub had three hits, three runs and three RBI; Ty Beeman finished with two hits, three runs and four RBI; Kaden Wheeler ended with two hits, three runs and one RBI; and Thomas Hand wound up with two hits, four runs and one RBI.
Waverly will host SVEC on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.