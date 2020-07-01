Pennsylvania schools may be able to have their players begin offseason workouts on or before July 1 but New York is on hold.
And it’s an indefinite hold.
Governor Andrew Cuomo dropped that bomb on Thursday in response to NYSPHSAA guidelines that indicated student-athletes would be allowed to begin offseason training on campus when a region entered Phase 4 of the reopening plan.
On Friday, new guidance from NYSPHSAA explains that Cuomo has the authority and any offseason on-campus activity has to go through him.
The word is that players can get into offseason workouts when authorization is given and it’ll be given when it’s given.
That may be more confusing because the state will now allow outside groups or individuals to use school district fields to host summer camps.
On Tuesday, NYSPHSAA ’s Covid-19 Task Force had its second meeting. They reviewed a number of return to school models including a full return to school, a hybrid education model and a full virtual model.
Proposals to address the scenarios reviewed included a full return to athletic participation, potential adjustments to seasons and condensing all three seasons. Starting the school year without athletics is also an option.
The task force is finalizing the proposals and plans to release the document to the NYSPHSAA membership later in the week for feedback.
If all goes well, the task force will hear back by late July or early august. The fall season in New York is slated to begin on Aug. 24.
No date has been set for the next task force meeting.
