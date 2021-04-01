The trustees of the Bradford County Historical Society met on Saturday March 6. There were 10 of the 13 trustees present, also present was Manager/Curator Matt Carl.
Buddy Crockett reviewed the financials of the society in the treasurer’s report and reported that the society is currently fiscally sound.
In the Library Research report, J. Kelsey Jones reported that he had been investigating newspaper microfilm services that are currently available and what benefits the society might receive from sharing our microfilm holdings. The society has most of the Bradford County newspapers dating back to 1812 in some cases many of which are one of a kind.
Henry Farley informed the board that the Museum Operations committee needs to meet to review the by-laws especially in e-voting. There is currently not a provision for e-voting. The health crisis the past year put us in a position where we had to vote online, and we need to cover this type of action for the future.
The highly successful online book sale during the holiday season in 2020 depleted some of our most popular books. Henry Farley and Matt Carl will investigate pricing and quantities for reprinting and bring the information back to the board.
Matt Carl stated in his report that the application for the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission operations grant for County Historical Societies was approved.
A new display case was delivered and placed in the rotating exhibit room to be used in the one hundred fiftieth anniversary display of the society. Matt also reported that the final report for the 2020 Room Tax grant was submitted. We are currently waiting for the building permit so that Schoonover’s can begin the work to upgrade the heating, cooling and dehumidification of the first floor of the museum. This project is being funded with a matching grant from the Endless Mountains Heritage Region. Matt went through the computer inventory of donations to the collection from 1903-2002 and completed the next step which was assigning Past Perfect numbers to all of the museum pieces. Next, he began working through the list, matching up items that are currently in the museum exhibits so the Past Perfect numbers could be connected to the location of the item in the building. This project has ben ongoing for a number of years and at long last this will be completed.
The Century Farms historic marker shipment was delayed and is scheduled for delivery any day. The dedication of the historic marker which will be placed on the courthouse lawn is scheduled for Saturday May 1, 2021. The marker honors the Bradford County Historical Society for being the first place in the Commonwealth to designate Century Farms. We were decades ahead of the Commonwealth in doing so.
Matt has cleaned over 320 of the glass plate negatives recently retrieved from the Citizens Bank building tower.
Henry Farley in the report of The Settler reported that it took several weeks for the membership to receive the February issue of the magazine. The May issue is on schedule and will be available May 1. Farley further reported that he received many comments of the “Request from Ireland” article that appeared in the February issue.
Under new business, Henry Farley reported that the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission Historic Marker located in North Towanda just past Crystal Springs had been broken off its pole during one of the recent snowstorms. He will pick up the marker and bring it to the museum. Matt Carl will notify the P.H.M.C about the damage ask for a new bracket for the marker.
The hope of the society is to kick off the Friday Night at the Museum program in July. The opening program will be Henry Farley’s story of the Piollet family of Wysox. Alan Shaw asked if we could possibly live stream the programs as a benefit to the membership of the society. Matt Carl will investigate this and see what we would need to provide this online service.
Matt Carl is finishing up the 150th anniversary of the Bradford County Historical Society displays in the rotating exhibit room this display will be available for 2021 and 2022. President Farley said that as soon as we can open will celebrate our 150th anniversary since we are one of the oldest historical societies in the Commonwealth and we need to recognize and celebrate this milestone which occurred in 2020 when we were completely closed down.
There are 900 website users. Our Facebook page now has 1,895 followers. Our Twitter page now has 86 followers and our You Tube channel has 70 subscribers. We have 60 digital members.
Denise Golden in the Library Clerk’s report stated that there had been 10 registered patrons and 25 volunteer hours logged. The society is currently open by appointment only and one patron at a time.
Recent gifts to the society: A large collection of local Roman Catholic church and school photographs given by Henry Farley, Sayre. Collection of Frutchey family photographs and memorabilia, given by Karen Homan Whyte, Athens. Photo form the Crumm family, given by Thomas Crumm, Indiana, PA. David Brubaker collection of memorabilia, photos, tee shirts, etc., given by Carol Brubaker, Towanda. Luther’s Mills Ladies Aid Society quilt and Carman Family information, given by Kay Rhinehart, Pennsdale, PA. “Not Forgotten”, a pre-1900 history of Canton, PA, written and donated by Roger Hawkins, Canton. Ulster area postcards, The First National Bank of Towanda Coin Bank, coal mining posters, given by Craig Lezak, Milan. Photo of the family home on 28 Main street, Towanda, given by William Fitzgerald III, Columbia, MD. Devotional book, photo and autograph book that belonged to the Page family, transferred by the Cortland County Historical Society, Cortland, NY. Collection of Sage family photographs, given by Paula Attwell, Phelps, NY.
Surname searches were completed by the volunteers on Ennis, Coolbaugh, Hatch and Russell.
The Bradford County Historical Society is located in the historic old Bradford County Jail 109 Pine Street, Towanda the museum is currently closed. The research library is open by appointment. Call 570-265-2240 or visit our Facebook page or website bradfordhistory.com for more information. The society is a recipient agency of the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission, the Bradford County Room Tax Commission, The Endless Mountains Heritage Region, and the Bradford County United Way.
