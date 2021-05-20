ELMIRA HEIGHTS — The Waverly Tennis team traveled west for a battle of undefeated teams against Thomas A. Edison on Wednesday night. The Spartans proved to be the stronger of the two teams without a loss as they swept the Wolverines 5-0.
Edison’s team win came off of four singles wins and a doubles win. Nate Amberg defeated Collin Keefer of Waverly by set scores of 6-2 and 6-1. Maren Lutz took down Preston Tompkins 6-2 and 6-3.
6-2 and 6-0 were the scores of Ben Doland’s win over Maddy Goodwin, while the final singles win for the Spartans was not an easy one as Cyrus Albertalli narrowly escaped Sheldon Huddleston in three sets by scores of 7-6 (7-5) and 7-5. James Heraghty and Abe Johnson secured set wins of 6-4 and 6-3 over Rachel Shambo and Ashlen Croft.
Waverly now takes its first loss of the season with five days rest. They will return to the courts on Monday for a home match with Watkins Glen.
