Lucia A. “Lucy” Gregori Inman, 89, a life-long resident of Sayre, PA passed away Friday evening, September 13, 2019 at the Sayre Health Care Center in Athens Township, PA where she had resided for the past three years.
Lucy was born in Sayre on July 27, 1930, the daughter of Leonello Gregori and Maria Marchioni. She was an honors graduate of Sayre High School. On June 13, 1959, Lucy married William John “Bill” Inman at the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre. She was employed for many years as an administrative assistant with the Ingersoll-Rand in Athens, Lehigh Valley Railroad in Sayre and the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre until her retirement. Following retirement, Lucy served as a greeter at the Guthrie Clinic for several years.
Lucy was a member of the Church of the Epiphany. Lucy possessed many talents and interests throughout her life. She was a gifted seamstress who enjoyed making clothing for her family. She also enjoyed nature, bird watching, woodworking projects, especially building and refinishing furniture and refinishing the woodwork in her home. Lucy will also be remembered as a wonderful cook and loved preparing and hosting dinners and celebrations to the delight of her beloved family and friends.
Lucy’s family includes her sons and daughters-in-law, John L. Inman and Laurie Stefanov of Concord, MA, Mark J. Inman and Colleen Inman of Holliston, MA, grandchildren, Joseph, Alex, Miles, Max, Nicholas, Jack and Grace, sisters, Michaelina Coccagnia and husband Louis of Elmira, NY, Maria Rodrigues of San Jose, CA as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
In addition to her parents, Lucy was predeceased by her devoted husband of 52 years, William John “Bill” Inman on April 16, 2012, sister, Josephine Antonetti Paluzzi, brothers-in-law, David Rodrigues, Joseph Antonetti and Eugene “Gene” Paluzzi .
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, South Elmer Ave. Sayre. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church Monday morning. Interment will be in Tioga Point Cemetery Athens, PA. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Epiphany School, 627 Stevenson St., Sayre, PA 18840 in memory of Lucia A. Gregori Inman. Service arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
