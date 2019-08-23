Waverly Football Schedule

Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Home games in bold

League games in italics

Friday, Sept. 6: at Union-Endicott

Friday, Sept. 13: vs. Johnson City

Friday, Sept. 20: at Maine-Endwell

Friday, Sept. 27: at Chenango Valley

Friday, Oct. 4: vs. Owego

Friday, Oct. 11: at Oneonta

Friday, Oct. 18: vs. Norwich

Friday, Oct. 25: vs. Chenango Forks

