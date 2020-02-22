OWEGO — This week, the Tioga County Planning Board recommended local approval of plans to bring Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant to Broad Street in Waverly.
Located in the former Village of Waverly offices at 360 Broad Street, the restaurant would be open seven days a week: Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Parking will be available on Broad Street, Park Avenue and the back alleyway.
In other developmental business within the village, the county planning board also recommended local approval for the placement of two 40 foot shipping containers toward the back of a vacant gravel lot at 239 Broad Street.
Planning documents explain that the intent is for dry storage, with a gate to be constructed between the containers in order to restrict public passage through the space.
In a potential second phase to be determined by public interest, the area would be converted into a farmer’s market space.
Planning documents said vendors could rent space in the area and sell their products.
Eventually, an additional shipping container at the front of the lot could become a permanent retail space — a subject to potentially be brought before the Waverly planning board in the future.
