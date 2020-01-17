NOVEMBER
Sayre Borough announces
10th straight budget with no property tax increase
For the 10th straight year, Sayre Borough residents will not see an increase in their property taxes, according to the proposed spending plan released by the borough council on Wednesday.
The total 2020 budget for Sayre is set at $9,294,142, which is a decrease of $925,345 from the 2019 plan. The millage rate will stay at 10.37 mills for the 10th straight year.
“We were very fortunate that we didn’t have to (raise taxes) this year. The fact that we didn’t have an increase had nothing to do with cutting something,” said Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett.
No property tax
increase next year for
Athens Township residents
Athens Township’s proposed spending plan for next year contains no tax increase.
At this week’s monthly meeting, supervisors voted to advertise the budget proposal, valued at $3.133 million.
Anticipated expenses are up by $346,000 — or 12.4 percent — from this year’s figure of $2.787 million.
Budget documents illustrate a tax levy of $2,503,880 for 2020 up from $2,460,071 this year.
Contributing to the expense increase is in the law enforcement line item, which increased from $1.11 million to $1.221 million.
Township Secretary Robin Smith noted that last year’s one mill tax hike and Local Services Tax covered the increases in the 2020 budget proposal.
All about energy:
Joint meeting of local, national officials held Friday
Dozens of public and energy industry officials ranging from local township supervisors to the United States Departments of Energy and Agriculture all gathered at the Laceyville Fire Hall on Friday to exchange information and ideas to advance rural Pennsylvania — namely in the areas of energy and infrastructure.
A wide variety of topics were discussed during the meeting, which featured a panel that included of Department of Agriculture officials Curt Coccodrilli, Chad Rupe and Michelle Christian, each of whom elaborated on their dedication to the rural regions of America.
“Basically, we are a bank with about $225 billion available to help rural communities with development projects of varying degrees,” Rupe said. “But we aren’t just going to give you money. You need to apply for it and have a plan of how it’s going to benefit your rural communities.”
With that, Bradford County Commissioner Ed Bustin and the Central Bradford Progress Authority’s Chris Brown launched into a presentation of the county’s dark fiber infrastructure project, which looks to install dark fiber loops around the county to bolster service and internet connectivity to rural residents.
“Our design is redundant. It is built to withstand the impacts of disaster. It automatically ties into every one of our school districts where we immediately increase the potential for communications safety programming,” Bustin explained. “It links with towers for our emergency services — towers that we’ll be adding will also be used to expand our coverage for phones.
“And I think our funding model is unique,” he continued. “This is a $10 million project, and we’ve already dedicated $5 million of our own money from Act 13 to get this project off the ground. We believe in this project, and I believe we’re ideally suited for it.”
Public officials hold grand opening of Diahoga Trail
“Our nemesis is also one of our greatest assets.”
That comment from a Valley community member is what launched what would be a seven-year journey for Futurescapes, the non-profit agency that stemmed from the Rebuild Athens Steering Committee, a group organized by FEMA following the flood of 2011.
In September of that year, the “nemesis” — the Susquehanna River — destroyed portions of the Valley with record floodwaters. That disaster led to a long and difficult cleanup process that also entailed rebuilding the community.
Through those community meetings, there were many ideas exchanged with the desire for riverfront trails and nature walks, and hence the Diahoga Trail was born.
“Linda Politi of Futurescapes became the champion for the trail project and quickly enlisted the support of borough managers David Jarrett of Sayre and Mark Burgess of Athens,” a press release issued Wednesday stated. “Soon, a team was organized that included representatives from Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development, Endless Mountains Heritage Region, The Carantouan Greenway, Bradford County Conservation District, Bradford County Planning, and the Susquehanna Greenway, as well as the invaluable survey services and advice from Todd Babcock. David Young, the late Hal Smith, and Katie Replogle were also active members of the team.”
Nichols Town Board
adopts 2020 budget with
3.5 percent tax drop
Following final approval by the town board on Wednesday, Nichols residents can look forward to a 3.5 percent reduction in their property taxes next year.
That rate will drop from $6.75 per $1,000 of assessed value to $6.52 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Anticipated expenses for next year’s spending plan reflect an increase of roughly a half million dollars, to $3.2 million.
General fund revenues are expected to increase by roughly $107,000, to $1,608,506.
Of that figure, Tioga Downs gaming tax revenue accounts for $1.2 million.
Tioga County balances 2020 budget with 2.15 percent tax hike and $2.9M fund draw
Tioga County Budget Officer Rita Hollenbeck said that the 2020 budget process presented a few new challenges with unfunded and under-funded state mandates, resulting in a $2.9 million deficit.
Hollenbeck also attributed budget difficulties from costs being shifted down to the county from the state.
In particular, Hollenbeck noted that new unfunded mandates include criminal justice reform, cashless bail and early voting.
Regarding cost shifts at the county level, Hollenbeck explained that Aid and Incentives to Municipalities (AIM) funds that were previously paid by the state are now being deducted from the county’s portion of sales tax revenue.
This is in addition to the $5.9 million in sales tax funds distributed to municipalities within the county.
“The combined composite property tax rate is $9.03 per $1,000.00 of taxable value,” Hollenbeck said. “The average assessed $100,000 home will pay $903.00 in county taxes.”
Tax rates will vary from town to town due to the state established equalization rates and the town’s apportionment percent, she added.
Anticipated expenses for next year have increased by $3.82 million, or 4.64 percent, to $86,190,635.
County revenue is expected to increase by $3.89 million, or 7.13 percent, to $58.55 million. When combined with the county’s $24.6 million property tax levy, revenue funds total $83,213,152 — which leaves a $2,997,483 deficit.
A 2.15 percent county property tax hike will yield an additional $518,862.
County documents note that $1.57 million will be drawn from the general fund, and $1.4 million will be drawn from the capital fund.
A parking predicament: Residents pack village hall to protest parking changes in Waverly
The Waverly Board of Trustees were greeted this week by a meeting room packed with residents — the vast majority of whom protested the extensive parking changes being proposed by municipal officials.
For the past few months, trustees have been discussing and exploring the parking changes with various other local officials, such as those representing the Waverly Police Department and Waverly-Barton Fire District — the latter of which had member Dave Cole in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.
Many of the residents who stated their opposition to the changes lived on Fulton Street and echoed the concerns regarding limited space and speeding from those in the last meeting in October.
One Fulton Street resident added that if one-side parking were enacted, some vehicles could subjected to a substantial amount of water due to rain events and poor drainage.
“We would have no parking for family or visitors. We won’t even have parking for my neighbor, who doesn’t even have a driveway,” she said. “So it’s creating more of a problem than it is fixing a solution. And I understand the reasoning of what you’re trying to achieve, but we need to come to a better resolution.”
“I have elders in my family like I’m sure the rest of us do, and I don’t expect them to have to walk half a block to get to my home,” a Clark Street resident said.
Celebrating a state champion: Hobday lauded at Athens School Board meeting
The Athens School Board would take some time out of its meeting on Tuesday night to recognize a student-athlete who was able to accomplish something most can only dream of — win a state championship.
Athens sophomore Izaak Hobday won two gold medals at the recent Pennsylvania Special Olympics Fall Festival held at Villanova University.
“What do I know about Izaak? Well, he’s a valued member of our student body — and he’s fast,” said Athens High School Principal Corey Mosher. “He’s a gold medalist and we are super proud of him.”
Hobday would team up with Troy’s Autumn Allen to win the Unified 1,500 meter run. The Wildcat would then go on to win individual gold in the 5,000 meters.
“It was fun,” said Hobday, who said competing in the state meet was “a little bit scary at first.”
Chemung Town Board approves 2020 budget with tax cut
The Chemung Town Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve the proposed roughly $2.3 million town budget for 2020.
Town Supervisor George Richter said after the budget was approved that this year’s budget, along with seeing a decrease in spending, will see a roughly 3.45 percent decrease in the local property tax rate.
“Everything was well accounted for in terms of employee costs, and the single biggest resource we have is sales tax and that came in strong,” Richter said.
Tioga County pushing for $10M emergency radio system upgrade
Tioga County Sheriffs have had emergency radio coverage in about 50 percent of the county, while fire departments have had roughly 30 percent.
After two years of discussions and research, the Tioga County Legislature took an official step forward this week toward boosting first responders up to 95 percent radio coverage.
The cost? Roughly $10 million.
Legislator Dennis Mullen, a former state trooper, said half the time the system doesn’t even work.
“I’ve been in meetings where the Sheriff is about ready to lose his mind — 911 calls literally stop working in this county,” he said at last week’s legislative work session. “With this, fire and police can talk to each other and we have a public record of it.”
“It’s pretty bad,” said county Emergency Management Director Mike Simmons. “We’ve had coverage problems (and) computer-aided dispatch (CAD). The mapping portion doesn’t work, so when we get phone calls it should show us where the emergency is, and we haven’t been able to come up with a solution at all.
Bradford County proposed budget to have no tax increas
Bradford County Commissioners on Thursday approved the public advertisement of the proposed 2020 spending plan, which includes no tax increase for next year.
The nearly $92 million proposed budget — up from this year’s $85 million — keeps the county’s tax rate locked at 10.43 mills for next year and is available for public review at the courthouse or online under the “Commissioners” tab at www.bradfordcountypa.org.
The proposed spending plan includes a 2 percent raise for county employees as well as a 3.1 percent increase in health insurance costs.
DECEMBER
Sayre man charged after allegedly choking, threatening
life of girlfriend
A Sayre man is sitting in the Bradford County Jail after he allegedly choked his girlfriend and threatened to kill her with a gun to her face on Sunday.
Steven James Haggerty, 36, has been charged with strangulation, a second degree felony; terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor; simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, both second-degree misdemeanor and harassment, a summary offense.
Sayre man charged with selling meth
A search warrant executed by Sayre Borough Police on Nov. 25 resulted in the arrest of a Sayre man wanted on drug charges.
Gregory James Vandyke, 40, was charged with a felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver; and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possesion of drug paraphernalia following an incident that occurred on Sept. 7.
Vandyke was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Nov. 27 and sent to the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing in front of Hurley is set for Dec. 10.
Sayre couple charged in federal court in
$1.8 million mail fraud, laundering case
A Sayre couple is facing a combined 98 charges in federal court after an investigation revealed they had defrauded elderly females of over $1.8 million and conspired to commit money laundering and mail fraud.
Indictment documents from United States District Court in the Middle District of Pennsylvania charge Jabin Godspower Okpako and Christine Bradley Okpako for incidents that occurred between January 2016 and June 2019.
In particular, Jabin Okpako, 52, is facing 16 charges related to mail fraud; one charge for money laundering — monetary instruments; 10 charges for money laundering — fraud, other; eight charges for engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activities; and one charge for false statements to government officials.
Christine Okpako, 34, is facing 16 charges related to mail fraud; one charge of money laundering-monetary incidents; nine charges for money laundering — fraud, other; and seven charges or engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activities.
Red Door holiday party benefits community
A long line of kids stood eagerly outside the doors of the community room at the Waverly Village Hall on Saturday to await the official start of the annual Red Door Holiday Party.
Organized by the Red Door in Waverly and the Tioga County Open Door Mission with assistance from the Waverly Police Benevolence Association, the party gave away numerous items to over 100 kids, according to the Red Door’s Mary Sobol.
“The kids all get a gift, a blanket, books, clothing, hats, mittens and a snack,” she said. “We’re really thankful to be able to do this for the community.”
Athens School Boards OKs football team’s trip to Florida
The Athens High football team started the 2019 season on the road as the Wildcats traveled to play Hanover in the Scranton area.
When the 2020 season kicks off, the Wildcats will once again hit the road — but this time they will be cruising the friendly skies.
The Athens School Board approved head football coach Jack Young’s request to take the Wildcats to Orlando, Florida for their opening game next season during a meeting last week.
“First of all, I’m all about opportunity,” Young said on why he wanted to take the Wildcats to Florida.
“I’ve looked into this for a couple years now and I kind of dove into it a little more last spring,” said Young, who talked to another coach about the experience. “Keith Olsommer, who is the head football coach at Delaware Valley, he is getting ready to take his team this coming fall for the seventh time. I asked him ‘why?’ I said ‘sum it up in as few words as you can,’ and he just said ‘it’s an unbelievable experience.’ He said ‘I wouldn’t keep going back if it wasn’t so awesome for the kids.’”
Sayre man charged in fatal crash
A Sayre man is facing charges after a fatal car accident in the borough last month, Sayre Police announced Wednesday.
Specifically, Robert Ackley was charged with careless driving resulting in an unintentional death; exceeding maximum speed limit by 10 miles-per-hour; and failure to yield right-of-way to a pedestrian. All of the charges are summary offenses.
Police said officers were called out to the scene on South Wilbur Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 following a report of a car-versus-pedestrian accident.
The pedestrian, 85-year-old Kenneth Bracken of Sayre, later died at Robert Packer Hospital as a result of his injuries.
Waverly trustees moving
forward with new parking rules
After months of discussions with public officials and input from community members, the Waverly Board of Trustees voted in a 5-1 decision to move forward with the proposed parking changes throughout the municipality.
Mayor Patrick Ayes and trustees Andrew Aronstam, Charlie Havens, Keith Engelbert and Jerry Sinsabaugh voted in a favor of the new local law, while trustee Steve Burlingame voted against it. Trustee Kevin Sweeney was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
Before the board can formally accept the proposal as law, a public hearing must be held — which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the village hall.
Bradford County Commissioners approve $92M budget
As the end of the year, and decade, draw closer, the Bradford County Commissioners used their second-to-last meeting to approve 2020 county budget.
Specifically, the $91,919,515 spending plan includes no tax hike and keeps the county’s millage rate at 10.43. Additionally, all county employees will see a 2 percent pay increase next year. Also, health insurance costs will rise 3.1 percent.
The commissioners discussed the budget at length at their meeting last month, noting that, for the most part, while the plan was taxpayer-friendly since there would be no tax increase, caution regarding spending would be required moving forward.
Waverly man facing child sex charges
A Waverly man has been charged with numerous sex crimes following an incident that occurred on Sept. 11 at an Athens Borough residence. Additionally, his girlfriend from Athens has been charged after trying to get one of the victims to lie to police.
According to Athens Borough Police, Adam Keely, 34, was charged with criminal attempt of statutory sexual assault, a first-grade felony; criminal solicitation, first-grade felony; corruption of minors, a third-grade felony; endangering the welfare of children, a third-grade felony; and a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.
Jessika T. Coombs, 45, was charged with intimidating a victim, a first-grade felony; and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.
Valley’s school resource officers presented
‘Individual of the Year’ award
The annual WATS/WAVR radio stations’ community service honor has been presented, collectively, to the Valley’s school resource officers — the six men and women who are keeping local classrooms and hallways safe and secure.
Choice radio owner Chuck Carver surprised Waverly’s Ben Hettinger, Sayre’s Sean Flynn, and Athens’ Carla Dieg and James Shaw with the plaque Wednesday, on-air, in recognition of what their work in our school districts means to the community.
Former drama club director sentenced to six to
23 months for sexual assault
Waverly resident Justin Shaw, a former drama club director at the Athens and Sayre school districts, was sentenced Thursday to six to 23 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for institutional sexual assault.
According to Bradford County District Attorney Dan Barrett, that sentence will be followed by a 48-month probation period. Violations of probation terms would result in reincarceration.
Additionally, Shaw will be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) for 25 years.
