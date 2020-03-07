WEST BURLINGTON – For everyone stirred by the sounds of bagpipes, join us as we present “Bagpipes, Kilts and More” at the Bradford County Library on Monday, March 16 at 6 p.m.
Local Bradford County resident Justin Crawford, a member of the Penn York Highlanders band out of Athens, will present a family-oriented program featuring the music and history of the bagpipe. Justin will bring his bagpipe, perform songs, and explain the traditions. Get with the rhythm and mark your calendars for this fun program that is open to everyone and sure to keep your feet tapping!
Please contact staff member Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon at trouphodgdonr@bradfordco.org or (570) 297-2436 with any questions about this program. The Bradford County Library is located on U.S. Route 6, one quarter mile west of the town of Burlington. This program is free and open to the public.
