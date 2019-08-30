ATHENS – North Penn/Mansfield and Athens come into tonight’s early-season Northern Tier League Division 1 battle needing the same thing: A win.
They can’t both get what they need, but one is certain to be successful.
North Penn/Mansfield come in off a big loss to Montoursville once again. Last season’s 51-6 loss to the Warriors in the season opener didn’t deter the Panthers as they whipped Athens 42-0.
Athens came into last year’s contest feeling pretty good after beating Hanover 38-6.
This season, North Penn/Mansfield comes in after a 49-17 loss to Montoursville and Athens enters off a 31-21 defeat at Hanover’s hands.
NP/M returns just 100 of the 417 yards they put up on Athens in last season’s game as Mitch Kolb (109 yards rushing) and Garrett David (75 yards rushing and 56 receiving) are gone as are Brent Burleigh and most of his receivers.
Colton Lintzelman, who took snaps as quarterback in five games last year, is the starter this season and has some weapons around him in the form of Noah Spencer, Kohen Lehman, Bryan Bogaczyk and Logan Tokarz.
Litzelman hit 13 of his 18 pass attempts and threw a touchdown but managed just 83 yards.
Bogaczyk finished with 31 yards on 12 carries, but Lehman had 44 yards on just four rushes. Tokarz was Litzelman’s most effective target with 44 yards on two receptions.
Those number aren’t big, but they do account for the bulk of the 169 yards of offense the Panthers put up against the Warriors.
Athens had its own struggles against the Hawkeyes.
Damian Hudson had a workmanlike day, rushing for 72 yards and a score on 20 carries and adding a 29-yard TD catch. He also had a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Shayne Reid showed some good flashes in the running game and ended with 33 yards on seven carries. JJ Babcock had two grabs for 20 yards.
Quarterback Mason Lister hit half of his 10 pass attempts for 68 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
In the end, Athens finished with just 183 yards, but it was another number that could have done in the Wildcats. Athens turned the ball over three times, stopping drives and fueling the Hawkeyes’ fires.
If there’s one thing that Athens Head Coach Jack Young is adamant about, it’s ball security. The Wildcats have spent a considerable amount of time on that skill in practice this week.
The Panthers and Wildcats gave up similar numbers on defense although Hanover had a little more success on the ground than the Warriors did, but then again, the Hawkeyes had nine more offensive plays. The reason for that can be laid on the turnover table as the Panthers gave up just one fumble.
In the end, both teams should feel the urgency of getting a win here. Both still have a minefield ahead that include front runners Wellsboro, Troy and Canton. Getting a win in this “Cat fight” will give one team the boost it needs as each looks to the next week and beyond.
If revenge is a motivator, Athens has that on its side. Last season, the Panthers held Athens to just 34 yards, with 25 of those on the ground. NP/M also ran the ball for 284 yards as part of a 417-yard day. I’m sure the Wildcats want to turn that around.
