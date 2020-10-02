A Celebration of Life for Ed Bustin will be held on Saturday, October 3rd, at Hornbrook Park, Ulster, Pa. A period of visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the conclusion of the Sheshequin half-marathon and the service will begin at 2:30. The ceremony will be held at the lower two pavilions. Some chairs will be provided but feel free to bring a lawn chair.
COVID-19 restrictions will be followed including the wearing of masks and social distancing. Ed would not want anyone to get sick due to his celebration.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Ed’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com
