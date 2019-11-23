OWEGO — The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Holiday Open House during the Lights on the River event on Friday, December 6 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Come mingle, see the office space, learn what we offer the community or take a break from shopping. It’s a good alternative to being cold while waiting for the fireworks. Light refreshments will be served.
The event will take place at the Tioga Chamber Office, located at 80 North Ave. in Owego.
