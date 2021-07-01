WAVERLY — The Waverly Recreation Department has announced the sign-up dates for the 2021 fall sports seasons.

Waverly Rec. offers volleyball from grades 3 through 6; cross country from kindergarten through sixth; football from K (flag) through sixth grade broken down into A (5th and 6th grades), B (3rd and 4th grades) and C (1st and second grades) and cheerleading from 5 through 12 years of age (separated into grades like the football teams).

Registration dates are Wednesday, July 7; Monday, July 12; and Wednesday, July 14. There is also a final date for cheerleading and football of Monday, July 19. All registrations will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Recreation Office in the Waverly Village Hall.

There is a fee to register. The fee for football and cheerleading is $45 (photo ID for parents is required) and the fee for cross country and volleyball is $25 each.

Those needing to make other arrangements may contact the Recreation Office via email at recreation@villageof waverly.com or by phone at 607-565-8641.

