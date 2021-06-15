NORTH PENN-MANSFIELD'S ALEX STEIN
School: North Penn-Mansfield

Athlete: Alex Stein

Sports: Golf and basketball

Letters earned: Varsity golf and basketball

Athletic awards/honors: 2nd team NTL Basketball 2019-20 and 2020-21; All Region Defensive team; 2nd team NTL Golf 2020-21; Basketball team captain 2019-20; 2020-21; JP Fund All Tournament team

Class rank/GPA: 3 out of 96;115.31

Postseason individual and team accomplishments: 42-0 NTL golf championship; 2nd team NTL golf; 2nd team NTL, All region defensive team; 10th grade rising All-Star Basketball; Loyalsock Tip Off All Tournament Team

NTL/District/State Championships and Honors: 3rd place District 4 basketball 2018; 3-time District basketball; 2-time district qualifier golf

Academic awards/honors: Youth Leader of Tomorrow Award; 4th place FBLA National Leadership Conference

Community Service: FBLA Community Service Project — raised $4,000 for local organizations

Community awards/accolades: Named Southern Tioga’s Youth Leader of Tomorrow; Board member of the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce “Voice of the Youth”; NPMHS FBLA President; NPMHS National Honor Society President; Class of 2021 Secretary; Special Olympics volunteer; Corey Creek Pro Shop employee; NPMHS Homecoming King

Future plans: Attend Grinnell College in Iowa; Major in economics; Become of financial advisor or start my own business

Athletic Director: Wes Detar

Principal: Bill David

Parents: Steve and Ai Stein

