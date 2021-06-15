NORTH PENN-MANSFIELD'S ALEX STEIN

School: North Penn-Mansfield
Athlete: Alex Stein
Sports: Golf and basketball
Letters earned: Varsity golf and basketball
Athletic awards/honors: 2nd team NTL Basketball 2019-20 and 2020-21; All Region Defensive team; 2nd team NTL Golf 2020-21; Basketball team captain 2019-20; 2020-21; JP Fund All Tournament team
Class rank/GPA: 3 out of 96;115.31
Postseason individual and team accomplishments: 42-0 NTL golf championship; 2nd team NTL golf; 2nd team NTL, All region defensive team; 10th grade rising All-Star Basketball; Loyalsock Tip Off All Tournament Team
NTL/District/State Championships and Honors: 3rd place District 4 basketball 2018; 3-time District basketball; 2-time district qualifier golf
Academic awards/honors: Youth Leader of Tomorrow Award; 4th place FBLA National Leadership Conference
Community Service: FBLA Community Service Project — raised $4,000 for local organizations
Community awards/accolades: Named Southern Tioga’s Youth Leader of Tomorrow; Board member of the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce “Voice of the Youth”; NPMHS FBLA President; NPMHS National Honor Society President; Class of 2021 Secretary; Special Olympics volunteer; Corey Creek Pro Shop employee; NPMHS Homecoming King
Future plans: Attend Grinnell College in Iowa; Major in economics; Become of financial advisor or start my own business
Athletic Director: Wes Detar
Principal: Bill David
Parents: Steve and Ai Stein
