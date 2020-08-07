Paris

Christina Scott Paris, 29, of Meshoppen, Pa. passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, Pa.

The family will receive friends Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa.

Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.

