Henry Douglas Harford, 91, of Waverly passed away peacefully on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Sayre Health Care in Sayre, Pa.
He was predeceased by his parents, Henry Douglas Harford Sr. and Naomi Mills Young; his wife, Ruth Lee Harford; stepfather, Wallace S. Young; half brother, Stephen SJ Hall; and stepbrothers, Bill, Richard and John Young.
Doug is survived by his children, Susan (Jerry) Terwilliger of Waverly, Nancy (Jake) Jankowski of Leesburg, Fla., Virginia Harford of Schenectady, Joyce Smith of Vestal and Stephen (Traci) Harford of Waverly; sister-in-law, Marge Schmitz Hall of Florida; stepbrother, Doug Young of North Carolina; grandchildren, David Harford, Nicole Witman, Paul Terwilliger, Scott Terwilliger, Emily Smith, Skyler Harford and Starr Harford; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Taylor, Max, Sydney, Ava, Rylie, Hayden, Emery, Ellis and Theodore; cousin, Ralph Mills; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Doug graduated from Waverly High School and graduated as the class Salutatorian and went on to receive his Bachelor’s in Engineering from Cornell University. After graduation he went into the Navy as a lieutenant. He then went on to work at IBM for 37 years before retiring as a Lead Safety Engineering Manager. While at IBM he studied at Syracuse University and received his Master’s in Engineering.
Doug enjoyed hunting and fishing and somehow turned every vacation into a family fishing trip. With his love of hunting, he purchased land in the surrounding area and built his own hunting cabin. He enjoyed golf. After retirement, Doug and Ruth wintered in Florida.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Doug’s life will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., with burial to follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly, N.Y., where full military honors will be accorded by the Valley Color Guard. For those who are unable to attend the service, we will livestream the service at 12 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
For those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Doug’s family, you may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
