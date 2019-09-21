BAINBRIDGE — The Tioga varsity football team used a three-touchdown pass performance from senior quarterback Brady Worthing to defeat the Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats 43-0 on Friday.
The visiting Tigers’ offense flexed their muscles on the Bobcats’ defense after two straight narrow home victories.
Tioga started things on the defensive side swiftly with two consecutive interceptions returned for touchdowns. Sophomore Emmett Wood returned the first interception 76 yards to the house, followed by a Worthing pick six that was good for a 72-yard score. The 14-0 Tiger lead was enough to jumpstart the high-powered offense.
“The two defensive plays were a big boost to start our offense,” Head Coach Nick Aiello said. “We’re just trying to mix things up a bit offensively, and we’re really just trying to have a little more balance in our offense and spread it around a little bit.”
With the opportunity to shake things up on offense, Worthing and the Tioga receiving corps were able to do a lot of damage through the air. After two straight defensive touchdowns, Worthing was able to throw three straight passing touchdowns.
Senior Mason Boozer was the target on the first two touchdowns. Boozer’s first touchdown was good from six yards, while his second touchdown was good from 28 yards after shedding three broken tackles. He finished the game with a total of 47 receiving yards on three catches.
The third and final Worthing touchdown pass was an 18-yard strike to senior Sloan Manuel.
“Our passing game really opened up for us tonight,” Manuel said. “We knew it was going to be another tough week, but I’m glad we were able to figure things out after two straight close wins.”
Worthing’s trio of touchdown passes and defensive score brought him to a game total of four touchdowns. He also completed six passes on 13 attempts for 68 yards while rushing for 38 yards on three carries giving him a grand total 106 yards.
Tioga was able to punch it in one final time in the fourth quarter thanks to a 5-yard touchdown run from sophomore Isaac Peterson. The two-point conversion was successful from fellow sophomore Mason Welch to extend the Tioga lead to 43-0 in the fourth quarter.
“It was nice to get some looks at some younger kids,” Aiello said. “It shows that we have a lot of depth moving forward.”
With the win, the Tioga Tigers move to 3-0 with the start of division play approaching. They will have one more non-division matchup next Friday with another road game where they will take on the 0-2 Spartans of Unatego/Franklin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.