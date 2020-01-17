MAY
Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team bound for nationals
The Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team joined 35 other finalists at the Pennsylvania State Science Olympiad competition at Juniata College in Huntingdon, PA last weekend.
The Wildcats capped their record breaking season, by finishing second and earning Athens its first ever invitation to the national tournament. This is the first time since 2006 that a team from the Northeast Region will be represented at nationals.
“Only a year or two ago, we never thought we’d be able to compete with the private schools from Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, but this team manages to blow past every bar I set for them.” said Athens coach John Slocum.
Harlan Rowe managed to earn medals in 19 of the 23 events, including being the state champions in five of those events.
Herrick Avenue project
could be done ‘within weeks’
The Athens Township Supervisors met for just around 20 minutes on Monday evening, but the board made a decision that should make residents of Herrick Avenue — and anyone who travels down that road — very happy.
The board formally approved the spending of $60,000 to repair the pothole-riddled street during a special meeting.
“It’s bad ... it’s a mess out here,” said Sharon Wakely, who lives along Herrick Avenue.
The supervisors knew it was time to take action on the road that houses the township police department and the magisterial district court.
“It was very important because it was getting to the point where it’s dangerous,” said Supervisor Susan Seck. “The road just blew apart this past winter with all the moisture and rain, so it was time to put it to high priority.”
S-VE Smart School Bond
funds delayed by state
An upcoming project at the Spencer-Van Etten School District is being adjusted to include less than originally planned, Superintendent Diahann Hesler informed the school board this week.
Because the district has a private school within its borders, North Spencer Christian Academy, that school is entitled to a portion of SVE’s Smart School Bond Act money from the state, Hesler explained. The district was allocated $1,174,925 of those monies last year.
According to Hesler, the issue is that the state has not created a mechanism to determine exactly how much of that Smart School money is supposed to be awarded to the academy.
As a result, neither the district nor the academy will be receiving that money until the state formulates a mechanism to divide that funding, said Hesler.
Valley remembers former
Sayre Mayor Bill Hickey
The Valley lost one of its legends last week when former Sayre Mayor and Bradford County Commissioner Bill Hickey passed away after an extended illness at the age of 89.
To say Hickey loved his hometown of Sayre would be a huge understatement.
“He was proud of Sayre. He was proud of the accomplishments that were made in Sayre and it truly was his town,” said Sayre Mayor Henry Farley on Hickey.
A former Sayre High School basketball standout, Hickey returned to his hometown after serving in the U.S. Army.
Bill would work for First National Bank before becoming the Sayre Area School District’s Business Manager for 17 years. After his retirement, he would turn his attention to public service.
Hickey was appointed County Commissioner in the 1980s and was later elected as Mayor of Sayre for two terms. After his tenure as mayor ended, he would also serve on the borough council for one year.
“He was the voice of reason for the council in both roles,” said Farley. “I really appreciated working with him because he could calm people down in situations. He could make them rethink things and move us in the right direction on issues.”
Charges filed in connection
with South Waverly car crash
A Lockwood resident is facing several charges following a two-vehicle accident that occurred in South Waverly on April 8.
Lori Randall, 36, has been charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance, schedule 1), recklessly endangering another person and endangering welfare of children in connection with the crash that took place in the area of Loder Street and Court Street.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Randall’s Buick Enclave collided head on with another vehicle at approximately 8:18 p.m. on Monday, April 8.
No one was injured in the accident.
Sayre High School welcomes
new assistant principal
The Sayre Area School Board welcomed new high school assistant principal James Howey of Waverly to the school district and voted on the proposed budget for the 2019-2020 school year at Monday’s meeting.
The board approved of Howey’s appointment at the April 15 board meeting. Howey will receive an annual salary of $77,250. He was previously the assistant principal at the Spencer-Van Etten High School and athletic director for the Spencer-Van Etten School District.
Senior housing development
proposed in Waverly
Village officials learned of a proposed senior housing development that would be located between Center and Lincoln streets during the planning board’s monthly meeting on Tuesday.
The 19-unit housing complex is being proposed by local contractor Sutryk and Son, and would consist of two-bedroom homes specifically designed for senior citizens who do not require assisted living, according to owner Steven Sutryk and representative Tim Gorley.
The contractor was not ready to apply or ask for any necessary permits yet at this point, said Gorley. They simply wanted to come before the board to provide preliminary information about the plan.
Sayre man facing strangulation charges
A Sayre man is facing strangulation and assault charges after he allegedly choked his girlfriend at his home on Tuesday.
According to borough police, Jeremy J. Corbin, 21, is charged with strangulation, a second-degree felony; unlawful restraint of a minor/parent, a first-degree misdemeanor; and simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor for his role in the incident, which took place at a residence on Glaser Street at approximately 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Sheshequin homeowner charged in March drug bust
Two months after the man he rented a room to was arrested on drug-related charges, the owner of that Sheshequin Township residence is facing drug charges of his own.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ronald Francis Bahr, 58, was charged with several counts of felony- and misdemeanor-level drug offenses as well as one count of felony criminal conspiracy for his role in the incident, which took place on March 16.
On that date, a search warrant was executed on Bahr’s Sheshequin Road single-wide trailer, and state troopers discovered a money counter and a safe belonging to David C. Bennett, who was renting a bedroom from Bahr, police said.
Inside that safe, troopers discovered 16 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, eight ounces of marijuana, 1.5 ounces of heroin and one ounce of suspected fentanyl, along with assorted items of drug paraphernalia.
Police added that Bennett typically paid his rent to Bahr in the form of heroin.
Sayre man in jail after threatening to kill Pennsylvania State Constable
A Sayre man is in Bradford County Jail after he allegedly threatened to kill a Pennsylvania State Constable who was trying to serve an eviction notice on Monday morning.
Jeffrey A. Kithcart, 45, is facing four counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, four counts of simple assault, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, four counts of terroristic threats and one count of criminal mischief.
Sayre mother charged with strangling daughter
A Sayre woman was jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail after she allegedly strangled her daughter last week after an argument with her other daughter.
According to Athen Township Police, Tammy Lynn VanDyke, 48, was charged with strangulation, a second-degree felony, and simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Police said the incident began after police responded to a tip from Bradford County Children and Youth Services on May 9 regarding a possible case of child abuse at a residence on Mile Lane Road.
The report stated that a case worker received word that the victim, age not given, was observed the previous day with scratches around her neck, a swollen cheek and a black eye. The report added that VanDyke had grabbed the victim around the neck and, when she tried to get away, the victim hit her face off the wall.
Athens school budget
process moves forward
The Athens Area School District Board of Education adopted the proposed final 2019-2020 budget during its meeting on Monday night.
The unanimous vote means the proposed budget of $40,073,376 will be available for public inspection and up for a final vote at the board’s meeting on Tuesday, June 11.
The school board also approved the hiring of 11 new teachers for the 2019-2020 school year.
Athens welcomes JB Sullivan
as new athletic director
The Athens School Board approved the hiring of longtime Northern Tier League referee and Towanda native JB Sullivan as the school district’s new Supervisor of Athletics and Youth Programs during Monday’s board meeting.
Sullivan, who has been a basketball and soccer official in the NTL, jumped at the chance to join the Athens administration and work with the student-athletes in the district.
“I have a tremendous passion for sports. Since I was a little kid, I’ve played sports and it has always been a huge passion in my life,” said Sullivan. “I believe in the power of sports and its ability to help with the education process. I think that it’s a job that while very demanding, it’s going to be very worthwhile.”
McLinko, Miller cruise in commissioners race; Salsman takes District Attorney spot in Republican primary
Incumbent Bradford County Commissioners Doug McLinko and Daryl Miller cruised to victory in Tuesday’s Republican primary.
McLinko had the most votes with 4,983 votes or 40.9 percent. Miller finished second with 4,570 votes or 37.51 percent. Challenger Dale Bowen, an Athens resident, had 2,516 or 20.65 percent.
That means McLinko and Miller will join fellow incumbent Ed Bustin, a Sayre Democrat, on the November ballot. Bustin had 2,106 votes or 84.38 percent.
The question is will there be another Democrat, or possibly Bowen, on the general election ballot. There were 390 write-in votes cast in the Democratic primary and there is an extra spot in the November election up for grabs.
If Miller or McLinko received the most write-in votes on the Democratic side, then it would mean the three incumbents would not be challenged in November.
In the race for District Attorney, Chad Salsman picked up the victory with 3,546 or 52.14 percent of the vote. Al Ondrey finished with 3,245 votes or 47.71 percent.
There were 483 write-in votes for District Attorney on the Democratic side, which means if Ondrey received the most votes he would be on the general election ballot.
New Bradford County voting machines open with success
Against the backdrop of the scenic Cook’s Pond Thursday, the Bradford County Commissioners reported that the new voting machines that residents used on election day Tuesday operated with only a couple minor hitches.
The purchase of the 185 voting machines for the county’s 61 polling places was part of a state mandate, and commissioners quickly set to work to obtain the machines and get the 2019 primary election with the new devices under their belts prior to the next general election in 2020.
“There were some hiccups in the beginning, but they were all dealt with in a timely fashion,” Commissioner Daryl Miller said. “It’s a bit more of a process than before because of the necessity for paper trail redundancy in the system, but all-in-all I think it went well.”
Athens’ Hutchison wins state gold
The final hurdle standing in Rachel Hutchison’s way of the finish line wasn’t going to deny her what the Athens senior had rightfully earned. Not even clipping the unforgiving road block was going to slow her down.
Hutchison was determined to finish her last race as a Wildcat the only way she could fathom. So she powered through the stumble of that final hurdle. She coasted across the finish line, nary a competitor to be found, and came to the quick realization she was a state champion.
Fueled by the disappointment of falling in the same event a year ago, Hutchison conquered the 300 hurdles at the PIAA Track and Field Championships on Saturday. She briskly covered the track, acting as if the hurdles were nothing more than a minor annoyance as she posted a time of 44.69 seconds to win the Class AA 300 hurdles championship.
