HARRISBURG – The Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation is seeking a qualified candidate to represent District 5 on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s board of directors. District 5 includes the counties of Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Sullivan, Tioga and Union. The district is currently represented with distinction by Commissioner Charles E. Fox, whose term expires October 15, 2020. Commissioners are eligible to serve three four-year terms, but must participate in a competitive process with other interested candidates to gain a second or subsequent term.
“The Governor is reaching out to the hunting and trapping community in District 5 to find a diverse group of applicants, one of whom will be nominated by Governor Wolf to fill this vacancy,” said Robb Miller, director of the advisory council. “We’re encouraging anyone interested in volunteering to serve on the board to send us a letter of intent and their professional resume.”
Per the Game Code, applicants must be well-informed about wildlife conservation and restoration and be residents of the district. Commissioners receive no compensation for their service but are reimbursed for travel expenses.
Candidates will be interviewed by the advisory council and rated on their responses, as well as their professional and volunteer experience with wildlife conservation and related activities. Governor Tom Wolf will select the final candidate to be presented to the Senate for confirmation.
Individuals interested in applying should email a resume and cover letter to Robb Miller, Governor’s Advisor for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation, robmille@pa.gov.
Applications will be accepted until Friday, July 31, 2020.
CONTACT: Robb Miller, Governor’s Advisory Council on Hunting, Fishing & Conservation, 717-705-0793 [Call: 717-705-0793]
