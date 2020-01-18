JANUARY
Athens Township: Two jailed
in New Year’s Day drug bust
A pair of Bradford County residents are in the county jail after they were arrested on a variety of drug-related charges stemming from an incident on Elmira Street on New Year’s Day.
Charged by Athens Township Police were:
* Cory David Briggs, 33, of Gillett, with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
* Montana Ann Wickwire, 29, of Towanda, with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Athens Borough: Investigation continues into elderly woman’s death — Authorities say incident does not appear to be suspicious
Authorities are continuing their investigation into the death of an elderly Athens woman who was found in a large field.
Isabel Johnson, 73, had been missing for two days when her body was discovered in a large field owned by Johnson Farms, said Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman.
Johnson’s body was discovered by officials from the Athens Borough Fire Department and Athens Borough Police Department while they were performing a grid search for the missing woman, said Carman.
Johnson was officially pronounced dead at 10:56 a.m. Monday, he noted.
Johnson was a resident of Page Manor in Athens and had reportedly left her apartment on Saturday, Carman said.
Bradford County: District Attorney
Barrett will not seek re-election
Bradford County District Attorney Dan Barrett has announced that he will not be seeking re-election this year.
In a statement, Barrett said it has been an honor to serve as the county’s district attorney for four terms.
“I will not run for re-election in 2019,” he said. “I hope to slow down a bit and have more time and freedom to follow other interests.”
Bradford County: Ondrey
announces campaign for DA
Bradford County First Assistant District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey on Monday announced his Republican candidacy for district attorney of Bradford County in this year’s election.
Mr. Ondrey has served Bradford County as a full-time assistant district attorney for over 18 years.
“I am proud to serve Bradford County as an assistant district attorney and believe i am the most qualified candidate to be the next district attorney of Bradford County,” he said.
Bradford County: Rome child abuse
suspect enters guilty plea
One of the suspects in last year’s major child abuse case in Rome pleaded guilty in Bradford County Court of Common Pleas to five charges stemming from that incident.
Jakayo Frye, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful restraint, which is a second-degree felony; two counts of endangering the welfare of children, which are third-degree felonies; and two counts of recklessly endangering another person, which are second-degree misdemeanors, according to Bradford County District Attorney Dan Barrett.
Frye was originally facing a total of 132 charges in connection with the incident.
Frye is scheduled to be sentenced in county court on March 11. He faces a maximum of 28 years in prison at sentencing, Barrett noted.
Frye remains incarcerated in the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $750,000 bail. He is being represented by the county public defender’s office.
Salsman campaigning to become next DA
Former prosecutor and Bradford County native, Chad Salsman, has announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for the office of district attorney.
Salsman, the founder and owner of the Law Office of Chad M. Salsman, is a 1994 graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School and holds degrees from Lehigh University and the Widener University School of Law.
Salsman has stated that his primary goal is to see that justice is served to all residents of Bradford County. “Criminals, especially drug dealers who would sell their poison to our neighbors and family members, should fear committing a crime in Bradford County,” Salsman remarked.
Bowen announces bid for county commissioner
Dale A. Bowen, a lifelong resident of Athens, announced Friday his intentions to seek the Republican nomination for Bradford County Commissioner in the May 2019 primary.
A veteran police officer with more than 20-years service, Bowen is known regionally both for his law enforcement dedication and his several licensed business efforts, including D & M Airboat Charter Fishing and his general contracting business.
Bradford County: ‘Comatose man’ pleads guilty
to two misdemeanors
A Waverly man who appeared to be “completely comatose,” but was arrested after kicking an EMT and later resisting officers’ attempts to take him into custody at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital has recently pleaded guilty in Bradford County Court of Common Pleas to two misdemeanor charges.
Craig Zook, 31, pleaded guilty to charges of simple assault and resisting arrest in connection with the Sept. 20 incidents, according to Bradford County District Attorney Dan Barrett.
Zook is scheduled to be sentenced in county court on March 25, said Barrett.
Zook is being represented by the Bradford County Public Defender’s office.
Sayre Schools: Superintendent search set to begin
As Sayre Area School District Superintendent Dr. Sherry Griggs has announced her retirement effective March 22, district officials must begin the search to find an interim replacement and eventual permanent replacement for that post.
With her contract with the district slated to expire at the end of this school year, Griggs’ departure falls short of that deadline.
Griggs said she has abided by all parts of the contract, noting “personal and professional reasons” for her departure.
Regarding a prospective interim replacement, Griggs said “I don’t know of anyone right now, but I think there may be some leads.”
Sayre man sentenced on drug charges
A Sayre man who was facing drug, assault and robbery charges stemming from a July 24, 2018 incident at a Madison Street residence was recently sentenced in Bradford County Court of Common Pleas to one month and 15 days to 23 months and 29 days in the county jail.
The sentence for 37-year-old Kristofer Reid Cooke came after he pleaded guilty last year to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to representatives from the Bradford County District Attorney’s office.
Both charges are misdemeanors.
Cooke was also ordered at his sentencing to pay $750 in fines as well as court costs, according to court records.
Bradford County Commissioners approve
$5M for dark fiber infrastructure project
Bradford County Commissioners took a major step forward in the quest for improved Internet connectivity and wireless communications by approving an over $5.2 million grant to the Progress Authority Broadband Initiative.
The monies could potentially pair with a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant from the state, which would match the county’s contribution to the project — giving the endeavor over $10 million for its completion.
The initiative, which is being spearheaded by the Central Bradford Progress Authority, calls for a dark fiber cable infrastructure to be installed in a loop around Bradford County.
Ulster teen jailed after allegedly stealing two vehicles
An Ulster teenager is in the Bradford County Jail in lieu of a total $70,000 bail after he was arrested in connection with two vehicle thefts that occurred earlier this month.
Christian Kent Anderson, 18, has been charged by both Pennsylvania State Police and Athens Township Police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, corruption of minors and unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles in connection with the Jan. 11 incidents.
Police explained that Anderson allegedly stole a 2008 Dodge Ram 4500 from an Ulster Township location around 12:26 a.m. Jan. 11.
Anderson — along with a 15-year-old boy — then drove the vehicle to Wysox and to Athens Township over the next four-and-a-half hours before the truck broke down and was abandoned by the pair, police said.
Anderson then allegedly stole a second vehicle — a Dodge Ram Tradesman 2500 — from the parking lot of the Microtel hotel on Elmira Street, police said.
Student-led credit union opens in Athens High
The old Athens Area High School store is sporting a new look and purpose.
High school students and administrators, elected officials, Ingersoll-Rand Federal Credit Union representatives and members of the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on Stacks, the student-led branch of IRFCU.
With oversight from IRFCU representatives, students will operate a fully-functional credit union in the high school, according to Brittany Raymond of IRFCU.
Man jailed for stealing 18 truck batteries
An Athens man is in the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail after he was arrested in connection with a series of thefts that occurred at the Fort Worth Pipe yard over a three-day period nearly two years ago.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Ryan D. Taylor, 31, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
Police explained that the incidents occurred from Feb. 3 through Feb. 6, 2017 at the Fort Worth Pipe yard on the Dominic Pace Industrial Parkway.
The incidents were reported to local authorities by officials from Fort Worth Pipe on Feb. 10, 2017, police said.
Taylor appeared before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley of Athens Township Tuesday for his preliminary arraignment on the charges brought against him by the Sayre Borough Police Department.
February
Waverly Grad to present colors during Super Bowl
On Sunday evening, before the kick-off of the biggest game in the country, a uniformed man will set foot in the artificial turf with his comrades at Mercedes-Benz Stadium amidst the roars of thousands of spectators.
He’ll stride confidently across the field, prepared more than ever for the task at hand.
He was hand-picked for this moment — the one percent of the one percent of the one percent.
You have to be the best to get to this spot — in this American spectacle that’s known as the Super Bowl, with millions of people watching.
This moment is everything he ever wanted, and no — it’s not Tom Brady.
No, this is a real patriot, and he’s from Waverly, N.Y.
Alex Uhl graduated from Waverly High School in 2014 and has been in the United States Navy for the past two years.
Akshar blasts Cuomo over ‘tax-and spend’ policies
State Sen. Fred Akshar, R-Binghamton, blasted Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the governor’s claims that last year’s federal tax cut legislation has resulted in New York losing $2.3 billion in revenue.
“While the governor is quick to blame the $2.3 billion revenue shortfall on his two favorite scapegoats, the federal government and the weather, he cannot ignore over a million New York residents who’ve left this state over the past nine years for lower taxes and better opportunities elsewhere — long before these new federal tax policies were enacted,” said Akshar.
Man jailed after assaulting police officer
A Lockwood man is in the Bradford County Jail after he allegedly assaulted a police officer during an incident that occurred at a Warren Street residence Monday evening.
According to Sayre Borough Police, William S. Sloat, 54, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Athens Township man facing over 5,200 charges in child porn case pleads guilty to seven felonies
An Athens Township man who was arrested last year and facing over 5,200 charges related to the possession of child pornography recently pleaded guilty in Bradford County Court of Common Pleas to a pair of felonies.
Jack William Hunter Jr., 55, pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual abuse of children — child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communications facility — Internet, according to Bradford County District Attorney Dan Barrett.
Both charges are third-degree felonies, Barrett noted.
Hunter is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11, Barrett added.
Nichols: Town to receive $107K in gaming tax proceeds for February
The Town of Nichols will only receive a little over $107,000 in gaming tax proceeds from Tioga Downs Casino and Resort for the month of February, according to the latest information released by the New York State Gaming Commission.
The amount of gaming tax revenue that the town will receive for last month represents a 9.4 percent increase of what the municipality received from Tioga Downs Casino at the same time last year.
The actual amount that the town will be receiving in gaming tax revenue for the month of February is $107,272.
February’s payment will mark the ninth time in the 11 months of the current fiscal year where the Town of Nichols will receive over $100,000 as its share of gaming tax revenue generated by Tioga Downs Casino.
Athens Borough to apply for $200K
grant for Valley Playland upgrade
Athens Borough Council members Monday voted unanimously to approve a resolution to apply for grant funding for the Valley Playland upgrade project.
The borough will be seeking approximately $200,000 in grants funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The upgrade of the Valley Playland facility is being spearheaded by the Friends of the Valley Playland Group. The group has received numerous donations of cash and in-kind donations, and has been awarded several grants for this project.
Construction on the new Valley Playland facility is expected to begin next year.
Athens Borough: Fugitive captured, jailed on $50K bail
A fugitive that Athens Borough Police have been searching for over the last few days is officially in custody.
Borough police reported Tuesday that 39-year-old Gregory James Vandyke Sr. had been discovered in a residence in Athens Township and was arrested on outstanding warrants.
Vandyke was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr of Towanda on charges of escape and resisting arrest, and was committed to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Bradford County: Waverly woman, charged with stealing nearly $25K, sentenced to probation
A Waverly woman who stole nearly $25,000 from the bank accounts of two individuals while she was employed at First Citizens Community Bank in Athens Township was sentenced Thursday in Bradford County Court of Common Pleas to two years probation.
Lynn Marie Mack, 38, was also ordered to pay $1,750 in fines and $18,470 in restitution, according to Bradford County Assistant District Attorney Brian Gallagher.
Commissioners honor county’s last WWII POW vet
“His story is one of a Hollywood film reel,” said Bradford County Director of Veterans Affairs Pete Miller Thursday in the Twin Oaks Personal Care Home. “His service is a true testament of the resiliency of the American soldier in the war to end all wars.”
Miller was referring to the last known living World War II prisoner of war in Bradford County, Gerald Spencer.
Spencer was visited by family, friends, veterans, elected officials and many more as a ceremony was held to honor his service to his country.
Bradford County: Ulster man pleads
‘no contest’ in Smithfield arson
An Ulster man recently pleaded “no contest” in Bradford County Court of Common Pleas to a second-degree felony charge stemming from a 2017 arson of a property he owned in Smithfield Township.
George Raymond Jr., 37, pleaded “nolo contendere” to a charge of conspiracy to commit arson — endangering property, according to Bradford County District Attorney Dan Barrett.
“A no contest plea is entered when the defendant cannot recall the event, but will be held guilty and sentenced,” said Barrett.
Raymond will be sentenced on April 25. He is being represented by Athens attorney Andrew George Hutz.
Athens Schools: District officially bans
e-cigarettes, vaping on school property
The Athens School Board this week formally adopted an updated district policy that prohibits the use of vaping devices and e-cigarettes on school property.
The district policy in question is No. 222, which deals with tobacco use by students.
The updated policy effectively bans the use of “nicotine and nicotine delivery products” by students on school property, on any school vehicles or at any school-sponsored activities that are held off school property.
With its action this week, Athens is be the first school district in the area to ban the use of these items by students on school property.
Waverly Mayor: Complete water main replacement would cost ‘tens of millions of dollars’
Following two more water main breaks in the village last weekend, Mayor Patrick Ayres on Thursday acknowledged the chronic problem that the aged infrastructure has in maintaining service.
“The trouble with the system is that it’s very old,” he said. “Some of the infrastructure dates back to the 1930s and 1940s.”
The latest breaks occurred on Clinton and Caldwell avenues, and resulted in a boil advisory and no water for portions of the village.
Ayres said he understood the issues that residents face when a water main breaks, but noted that large-scale infrastructure project would be “extremely expensive.”
“If I had to make a guess-timate, a village-wide water main replacement would probably cost tens of millions of dollars,” he said. “Clinton Avenue alone would cost several million dollars.”
Sayre: Is a paid fire department in the borough’s future?
Officials from the Sayre Fire Department are currently in the midst of developing a five-year plan for the organization, but borough Mayor Henry Farley wants them to add one more item to that document.
That request — detailing what it would cost the borough should it be forced to create a paid fire department.
The mayor’s request also comes nearly four months after a recent state report that described Pennsylvania’s volunteer firefighter shortage as a “public safety crisis.”
The report, which was released in November of last year, detailed that Pennsylvania’s volunteer firefighter complement had dropped from approximately 300,000 in the 1970s to fewer than 38,000 today.
Worthing brothers earn NY state titles
Brothers John and Brady Worthing each won state titles, and their Tioga teammates — seniors Austin Lamb and Steven Taylor — finished fourth in their weight classes over the weekend to lift the Tigers to a team title here at the New York State Division II wrestling championships at the Times-Union Center.
