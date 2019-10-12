CANDOR — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles offense struggled in a 27-0 loss to Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour on Homecoming night in Candor on Friday.
Quarterback Matthew Byrne couldn’t find the necessary time in the pocket finishing the game 10-25, two interceptions. It didn’t help that star receiver James Sutherlin was injured with a concussion and will be out for the foreseeable future.
“James is a guy that is tough to replace because of what he brings to the table” Spencer-Van Etten/Candor head coach Mike Chaffee said. “I thought Nash Whitmore did a good job of filling his role, but we still have three games left and will figure things out on offense.”
Whitmore and Nick Thomas were the lone bright spots on the Eagles offense. Whitmore finished with 66 receiving yards and 35 rushing yards, and Thomas had 60 receiving yards. However, the loss of Sutherlin was noticeable in how limited the offense was.
Watkins Glen/Odessa Montour Seneca did a great job at silencing the rowdy homecoming crowd on the first drive of the game. The Indians milked the clock taking up half the quarter, and after two fourth down conversions, Tavon Jones scored a rushing touchdown from eight yards out.
At the start of the second quarter, the Indians punched home their second rushing touchdown of the game and things only snowballed from here. The Eagles answered with a fantastic drive working the ball all the way to the red zone, but Byrne threw a costly interception in the end zone.
The Indians marched right back the other way making the score 21-0 heading into halftime.
“We have to do a better job at capitalizing on scoring opportunities. We had a perfect chance in the second quarter to make it a 13-7 game” Chaffee said. “If we didn’t throw that interception, I think this would have been a totally different game.”
Spencer Van Etten/Candor had two drives in the third quarter but failed to get more than one first down emphasizing the offensive struggles. The passing was an issue for the Eagles, but even worse was the running game. The Eagles finished the game with only 57 yards on 24 rushing attempts.
Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour failed to score in the third as the Eagles defense did a good job of damage control. The problem for the Eagles defense was poor tackling. The Eagles held the Indians to 48 passing yards but gave up 212 yards on the ground.
The Indians scored their fourth rushing touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter sealing the fate of the Eagles.
With the loss, Spencer Van Etten/Candor falls to 1-5 and is back in action Friday October 18 in Dryden at 7 p.m.
