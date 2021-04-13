SAYRE — After shutting Williamson down in the top of the first, Sayre plated five in the bottom of the inning. The host Redskins then added another 10 in the second frame to put the game out of reach on the way to a three-inning, 18-3 Northern Tier League win Tuesday.
Kannon VanDuzer stayed hot, clubbing a grand slam home run. It was his second slam and fourth home run of the season. VanDuzer also had a two-run double to account for six of Sayre’s 16 RBI in the game, and he now has 20 RBI for the season.
Jake Burgess, Jackson Hubbard and starting pitcher Zach Moore, who got the win, had two hits, two runs and two RBI each. Mason Houseknecht had Sayre’s other hit.
Also for Sayre, Luke Horton walked twice and scored three runs; Brayden Horton had two runs and an RBI; Kegan Hayford matched Zach Garrity with a run and an RBI; and Oakley Gorman scored a run.
Moore went two innings on the mound, logging six outs while allowing just one hit in 22 pitches. Houseknecht allowed to walks and three unearned runs in 2/3 of an inning and Josh Arnold walked two but got the final out.
Owen Gontarz had Williamson’s lone hit
Sayre will welcome in Towanda at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Wellsboro 11, Athens 1
WELLSBORO — The host Green Hornets improved to 4-3 and sent Athens to 3-2.
Welllsboro rapped out 11 hits, led by Cameron Brought, who had three singles and three runs. Dylan Abernathy had just one hit and one run but drove in a run each of the four times he came to the plate.
Also for Wellsboro, Kaeden Mann had a single, a double, two runs and an RBI; Darryn Callahan added two singles, a run and an RBI; Isaac Keane rapped out a single and had an RBI and a run; Conner Adams had a single and two runs; and Brock Hamblin scored a run.
The big inning for the Green Hornets was the third, when they turned a 2-1 lead into a 6-1 bulge.
Kaden Setzer led Athens at the plate with a double and an RBI and Jaren Glisson had a single and a run.
Karter Rude and Cameron Sullivan had a single each for the Wildcats.
Athens’ game today against Wyalusing was postponed at Wyalusing’s behest. The Wildcats’ next game will be next Tuesday at North Penn/Mansfield.
