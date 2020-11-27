In September of 1938 the junior high classes of Waverly school were scattered through four buildings due to changing trends to practical courses such as, shop, home economics and agricultural courses that required more room. Bids for a new Senior High School were advertised on September 19, 1938 and the new high school and the old Elm street school when construction was completed constituted a single structure on Elm street. This new facility was dedicated January 31, 1940.
At the dedication of the new building Dr. Harry W. Rockwell, president of Buffalo State Teachers College, asserted that the dedication of the new Waverly senior high school building marked “Our further committal to the doctrine that the government of the people, for the people and by the people must be supported by a system of public education.”
Dr. Rockwell gave the principal address in ceremonies witnessed by about 1,000 people in the auditorium-gymnasium of the new school. Hundreds of others took the opportunity to inspect the building before the program.
In addition to its dedication as a place for instruction, the new building must also be dedicated as “a place where true democracy can be taught,” Dr. Rockwell asserted. “There can be no democracy without equality of opportunity and such equality cannot be attained without education,” he said.
“We are today a democracy on defense as the dictatorships press their views upon us,” Dr. Rockwell said, “but dictatorships cannot be permanent because they ignore the innate love of freedom which dwells in every man. The Magna Carta and the Bill of Rights will remain after “Mein Kampf: has long been forgotten. The men who fill the pages of history today will not be our ultimate heroes.”
The new building must also be dedicated as a place “to nurture spiritual and ethical values which make for character,” the speaker asserted. Emphasis on such values “must always be an essential phase of our educational program.”
Robert Hoppen of Elmira, Public Works Administration resident engineer inspector in charge of the project, spoke briefly of the federal government’s part in providing a Public Works Administration grant of $142,650 towards the construction of the $317,000 building (cost in 2020 $6,791,455.71). He stated that the new building is on a par with schools in metropolitan areas and asserted that it “will stand as a monument to your faith in the future.”
A key symbolic of the completion of the structure was presented to Fred W. Bullman, chairman of the board of education building committee by George Bain Cummings, architect of the firm of Conrad and Cummings of Binghamton, wo praised the faithfulness of the board of education and especially the building committee.
Percy C. Meserve, president of the board of education, extended a welcome and paid tribute to Superintendent of Schools Don W. McClelland for his work in connection with the project. Mr. McClelland introduced those on the platform who were not listed as participants in the formal program. They included Leslie C. Tyrrell and J. William Merrill, who with Mr. Bullman served on the building committee; D. Myron Handrick, Andrew K. Everett and Donald C. Albertson, other members of the board of education; Herbert H. Smith, deputy school attorney; Mayor Fred D. Gillan; Dr. Frederick K. Shaw, school physician; Miss Mary W. Muldoon, Waverly junior high principal; and J. Winthrop Brown, clerk-of-the-works for the project.
A large Bible for use in the school was presented by Rev. Floyd N. Darling on behalf of the Baraca class of the First Baptist church. Senior High School Principal Luther B. Adams accepted the Bible and also an American Flag presented by the Betowski-Vandermark American Legion post. A color-guard consisting of R. C. Kolb, Earl Rolls, Floyd Post, William Kelly, and Mark Rogers made the presentation.
Innovation was given by Rev. Thomas Tighe, pastor of the First Presbyterian church, and benediction by Rev. L. W. Lunn, rector of Grace Episcopal church.
The senior high school orchestra played under the direction of Miss Rosemary Davey, supervisor of music in the local schools. Three selections were given by the senior high school mixed chorus under Miss Davey’s direction and Miss Edith Sterns of the junior high school faculty gave two vocal solos.
Both before and after the program, members of the high school faculty were in their various rooms and departments to explain the facilities of the building to the many visitors. Student ushers assisted in handling the crowd.
School officials and board of education members from many communities were present for the program and inspection.
Prior to the construction of the senior high school in 1938-40 the high school was in what became the Mary Muldoon building constructed in 1913. That building is a multi-unit apartment building today. The current Waverly High school named for Don W. McClelland was opened in 1967.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
