SPENCER — At the beginning of the Town of Spencer Board meeting last month, Code Enforcement Officer Steve Cortright thanked the board for updating the town’s website.
Supervisor Allen Fulkerson publicly thanked Sander van Dijk for donating his time to set up the website.
The town board later discussed when to cancel the old website. An issue with canceling the website involves losing the town emails under the website’s domain. Most board members do not use their email associated with the website’s domain, but the town will still need to access the emails for the purpose of records.
Supervisor Fulkerson stated that the website’s company indicated that viewing the emails for records should not be an issue. The board plans to send notice that the town will no longer be using the old website and domain.
Considering offers for the consultant position to apply for the Bridge NY grant, the board read proposals from a few firms including HUNT Engineering and Popli Design Group. After selecting a firm, the town needs to negotiate an appropriate fee for the consulting position. Because HUNT Engineering is local and has worked well with the town in the past, the board decided to choose them as the consultant for the grant and Popli Design Group from out of Rochester as a backup.
The town is looking into the process for qualified abandonments for roads in Spencer. Currently, the town can declare a full abandonment of a road, but this does not remove their responsibility for maintaining the road. A qualified abandonment would turn over responsibility for a road to the state. A public hearing would need to be held and all landowners on the road would need to be notified before a qualified abandonment of a road took place.
Regarding junk car complaints around Spencer, the town board clarified that the town cannot remove junk cars without a legal process. While state law and town code both specify that only one unregistered junk car may be visible on a property, the town cannot simply remove excess junk cars.
The town or the code enforcement officer must receive a complaint about a property with junk cars after which the property owner is given a notification. If the notification is ignored, they are then given a notice of violation which is followed by an appearance ticket for court if the notices are further ignored. A court order may then permit the town to tow away the cars. However, Cortright stated that the town’s hands have been tied recently since the courts have been closed due to COVID-19.
