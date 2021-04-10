TIOGA — The Tioga football team easily took care of business on Friday night defeating Groton 37-14.
“It was a really good defensive effort and there was a lot of good hitting out there. Guys were flying around and doing their job,” Tioga head coach Nick Aiello said. “Offensively, we were trying some new things today because we didn’t have many guys at practice this week.”
The Tigers found most of their success on the ground. As a team, Tioga finished the game with 349 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Junior running back Emmet Wood stole the show for the Tigers finishing with 254 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
“You could tell we weren’t the sharpest on offense today, but Emmet was able to break off some big runs in the first half and give us a good lead,” Aiello said. “Emmet ran really hard, and Issac came in and ran hard as well. We were able to work on our blocking scheme against their defensive front.”
Wood opened the game with an 84 yard touchdown run setting the tone for the rest of the game. Groton answered back, as Kalib Manning took it to the house for an 86 yard touchdown off a kick-off return making the score 10-8.
Tioga would go on to score 20 straight points in the second quarter. All three touchdowns were scored by Wood who could not be stopped by anyone all night. Tioga did not put much emphasis in the passing game. Quarterback, Ethan Agan went 2-for=6 for 65 yards and one interception.
Issac Peterson scored the lone touchdown in the second half for the Tigers. Tioga excelled on defense as much as it did on offense. Wood led the team with five tackles and also had an interception and a fumble recovery.
Seth Franks had four tackles, as did Cole Williams, and Jacob Fethers. Tioga has played well on defense all year not allowing more than 17 points in any of the four games so far this season.
Next week the Tigers face one of their biggest tests of the season squaring off against rival Newark Valley who is 2-1 on the season.
“Newark Valley is always a big rivalry game. So many years the game has been decided by a touchdown or less and they are 4-1 against us in the past 5 years,” Aiello said. “It all comes down to preparation and coming out and making it happen on gameday.”
Newark Valley hosts Tioga Saturday, April 17 at 1:30 p.m.
