February 24, 1948 – June 12, 2020
Gary Doane died unexpectedly from an apparent heart attack June 12, 2020 while walking with his good friend David Weiser of Brooklyn, NY. Gary resided in Brooklyn, N.Y. for the past 15 years after having lived in New Jersey, Germany, Buffalo and Waverly, N.Y.
Gary will be dearly missed as he was caring and nurturing to his family and friends, and greatly loved. Gary’s strength of spirit was forever evident in his commitment to his Jewish faith and the Brooklyn Bay Ridge Jewish Center community where he served as the magbiah (lifts the Torah scroll) during temple services; his special attribute of having an attentive relationship with his immediate family, friends, and their extended families; and his compassionate demeanor towards his many patients. Gary was the second of nine children of Clifton M. Doane and Janet E. Goodman Doane. He was a beloved son, brother, and uncle. He cared deeply for all those in his life.
Gary served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged from the Army in 1970. He remained good friends with some of his fellow soldiers for over 50 years. After returning home he continued the college education he started at Corning Community College by earning a nursing degree from the University of Buffalo and became a Registered Nurse. Gary began his 40 year nursing career as an Emergency Room surgical nurse at Buffalo General Medical Center. He then worked for a number of years at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. before spending 5 years in Germany as a civilian nurse at a U.S. military base. Upon returning to the U.S., Gary worked at VA hospitals in New Jersey and Brooklyn until his retirement. Gary received multiple nursing honors throughout his career. He was highly respected by the doctors he worked with and was frequently requested to assist as the primary O.R. nurse during demanding procedures and surgeries. Gary often stayed late with his patients after their procedures were completed to offer comfort and support.
Gary loved to travel and visited many cities & countries all over the world — making lasting friendships everywhere he went. Gary had a strong personality, a unique sense of humor appreciated by all, and was dearly loved by family and his many friends.
Gary was predeceased by his father Clifton M. Doane, brother Michael Doane and his sister Constance Doane Brennan. Gary was the beloved son of, and is survived by, Janet Goodman Doane of Waverly, N.Y., his beloved brothers Clifton Doane II and wife Linda Paul Doane of Waverly, N.Y., Mark Doane and wife Linda Kline Doane of Barton, N.Y., Adrian Doane of Waverly, N.Y., Robin Doane and wife Marjorie Cole of Annapolis, Md.; and his beloved sisters June Doane Luther and husband Daniel of Endicott, N.Y., Suzann Doane-Ventola and husband Joe of Littleton, Co., David and Lee Weiser and the Weiser family, and a long list of dearly loved Aunts, Uncles, nieces and nephews.
