The Sayre Knights of Columbus, Council 1807, have conducted their third annual youth coat distribution program.
The Coats for Kids program was initiated in 2017, with the goal of providing new warm winter coats to the children in need in the Valley.
With no means to properly identify the children most in need, the Knights partnered with the Salvation Army, at 314 S. Elmer Avenue.
Every fall, the Salvation Army registers families in need for distribution of holiday food and gifts for young children. When approached, the Salvation Army was very receptive to the idea of the Knights providing assistance in the form of free new winter coats to the families that registered with them.
As such, during the regular sign-up period, that this year took place over three weeks in October, the Knights were present to take requests for children’s coats after the families had completed the registration process with the Salvation Army. The coat orders were nominally limited to children up to age 16, and ranged in size from newborn to adult sizes.
The initial program in 2017 provided 208 coats to 103 families.
Since then, the program has expanded to 330 coats requested by 110 families.
The logistics of the project required the Knights to purchase the coats directly rather than requesting donations, as the requests were for specific size and gender coats. The coats were distributed Dec. 18 through Dec. 20, from the Church of the Epiphany parish hall, at which time the families also collected their food and gift packages from the Salvation Army.
In order to purchase the requested coats, the Knights conducted several fundraising events, including a summer lottery and an Italian Feast dinner, held in August. In addition to these fundraisers, the Knights were generously provided donations from several of the area businesses. The Knights would like to thank the following businesses for their generosity in supporting the 2019 Coats for Kids program: Global Tungsten and Powders, Joe’s Marine, State Line Auto Auction, Ted Clark’s Busy Market, Landy & Rossettie, Walmart, Tops, The Grill at the Train Station and Beeman’s Family Restaurant.
