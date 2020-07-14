Appreciation for fireworks on July 4th
Caller #1: I just wanted to say how wonderful I thought it was that we had the fireworks on July 4. They were absolutely beautiful. I am glad they were brought back to July 4. I really enjoyed them, and I hope this can continue for future years. Thank you for anyone involved for bringing them back to July 4.
Caller #2: I would like to thank you for the fireworks across the tracks, because for the first time in a long time, I’ve been able to see them. A lot of people out here could see them. I liked it because it was in a different spot for once.
Different feelings about Fireworks
They are going crazy with the fireworks. They shouldn’t be allowed to go off at all — only by professionals — because of this dry weather. They do it constantly, day and night, into the evening, sometimes at midnight … Enough with the fireworks. Leave it to the professionals, and only on one night — the Fourth.
Scorn for Salsman
Once again, it’s time for Chad Salsman to go. Again, he defies our state government because of his political party. It’s time for him to go.
Defund security details
This is for the moron Governor of New York State. If he wants to defund the police, start right there with his security. Defund them all together.
Diners should wear a mask while eating
Can somebody please tell me of another business besides dine-in service in restaurants and bars that is exempt from wearing face masks or face coverings while inside the business? … They should have to wear them while they are dining in … The fact that they cannot put food in their face with a mouth covering on, that is too bad. If they can’t do that, they should just shut down the restaurants and bars, and make them take-out only.
Call to reopen the Sugar Bowl
Ages ago, in the 1950s and 60s, I remember stories about an establishment called the Sugar Bowl on Broad St. in Waverly. I understand it was a cool place for teenagers and young adults to hang out. Somehow it closed due to lack of business. I was wondering if there would be any way that we could re-establish a business in the order of the Sugar Bowl again. It seems like a wonderful way to keep young people off the streets and entertained.
Best wishes for retired Waverly PD officer
I would like to congratulate Sergeant David Preshur on his retirement. He was one police officer that really made a difference in this town. I really appreciate everything he did. Thank you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.