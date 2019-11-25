RIDGEBURY – The Ridgebury Sportsmen’s Club will be holding a Meat Raffle on Saturday, Dec. 7. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the raffle starts at 7 p.m. They will be raffling off hams, beef, turkey and $100 bills and there will be floor raffles and food specials. The Meat Raffle is open to the public.
Gun calendars will be available for $30 per calendar with two chances to win; they will draw every day of 2020. You get two numbers a day (732 chances to win).
Upcoming activities are: Thanksgiving Bash on Wednesday, Nov. 27; Meat Raffle on Dec. 7; Kids Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 14; New Year’s Eve with Dave Derring on Tuesday, Dec. 31; and entertainment by Justin Raynor on May 15. Indoor archery league and youth archery league will start in January 2020, musical bingo will be held Wednesdays and a winter dart league will begin in January 2020. The club will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day and there will be a Christmas Giving Tree for kids.
The club rents out the big hall for weddings, birthday parties, family reunions, etc. If interested, call the Ridgebury Sportsmen’s Club at (570) 596-4373. The club is open every day at noon.
Starting in November of 2019, we will be having our Friday fish fry; takeouts are available as well. We will continue to do this until the end of the year.
Membership dues are now due for 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.