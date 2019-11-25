RIDGEBURY – The Ridgebury Sportsmen’s Club will be holding a Meat Raffle on Saturday, Dec. 7. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the raffle starts at 7 p.m. They will be raffling off hams, beef, turkey and $100 bills and there will be floor raffles and food specials. The Meat Raffle is open to the public.

Gun calendars will be available for $30 per calendar with two chances to win; they will draw every day of 2020. You get two numbers a day (732 chances to win).

Upcoming activities are: Thanksgiving Bash on Wednesday, Nov. 27; Meat Raffle on Dec. 7; Kids Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 14; New Year’s Eve with Dave Derring on Tuesday, Dec. 31; and entertainment by Justin Raynor on May 15. Indoor archery league and youth archery league will start in January 2020, musical bingo will be held Wednesdays and a winter dart league will begin in January 2020. The club will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day and there will be a Christmas Giving Tree for kids.

The club rents out the big hall for weddings, birthday parties, family reunions, etc. If interested, call the Ridgebury Sportsmen’s Club at (570) 596-4373. The club is open every day at noon.

Starting in November of 2019, we will be having our Friday fish fry; takeouts are available as well. We will continue to do this until the end of the year.

Membership dues are now due for 2020.

