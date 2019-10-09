Waverly:
Thanks to those who joined us at the Waverly Free Library last weekend for our First Sundays program and an excellent presentation on Waterfalls of the Finger Lakes.
This morning’s Story Time theme will be Here Comes Autumn! We begin at 10:15 a.m. with a craft, songs and stories. Story Time is sponsored by Sayre Personal Care Center and is led by Becky Keir Grace. Next week’s theme will be Spiders.
This Saturday, we will mark Indie Author Day on Saturday, Oct. 12, with a number of local authors who will be here to answer any questions and will have their works available for purchase and signing. Any local authors who would like to participate should call Chris at the library.
We are pleased to host a Writers Group on the third Tuesday of each month, starting at 2 p.m. This group is open to the public, and new members are welcome. The next meeting will be on Oct. 15.
Poet Craig Czury will return for a writing workshop and reading of his works on Saturday, Oct. 19, starting at noon. There is no charge for either session, which are both open to the public. Please let us know if you plan to attend the workshop so we can plan the appropriate space.
The library is pleased to play host to the Family Resource Center each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Joan Shultz at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302, or via email at jes49@cornell.edu.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341. Regular hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.