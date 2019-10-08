Datebooks
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Church of the Epiphany hall, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu will be potluck; come and be surprised. There will also be desserts and beverages. All are welcome for a homecooked meal and fellowship. An assortment of clothing will be available also.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Son of God,” presented by John Schoonover. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
BOARD OF RECREATION COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
BURN SURVIVORS SUPPORT GROUP meets the second Tuesday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at Union Corners Methodist Church. From the Dandy Mini Mart in North Towanda, follow James Street up the hill about three miles; church is on the left. The group is open to burn survivors and their caregivers.
CAREGIVERS’ SUPPORT GROUP, sponsored by the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at The Wellness Room, 3rd Floor of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Personal Care Home in Towanda. Anyone taking care of a family member or loved one, be it at home or as a resident of a long-term care facility, are welcome. For information, call Kathy Morrison at the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman at (570) 746-3844, or Carol Dieffenbach at the Area Agency on Aging at (570) 265-6121. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Wednesday, Oct. 9 at noon at the First Church of God, 416 N. Keystone Ave., Sayre, for a complete ziti meal catered by the women of the church. Call Dick Biery at (570) 888-3088 for reservations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.