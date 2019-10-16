SAYRE – Our community is privileged to be the home of many people who work in the medical profession. In recognition of their dedication to the health field, Epiphany Parish will celebrate a White Mass on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m.
All doctors, nurses, medical students, technicians, administrators, EMTs, and all other healthcare personnel are especially invited to attend this service. We would also like to include police, firefighters, and first responders.
The White Mass is so named because healthcare workers traditionally wore white coats and uniforms. In addition, white is a symbol in the Catholic Church of hope and comfort to the ill and hospitalized. The White Mass is a custom in the Catholic Church honoring St. Luke whose feast day is Oct. 18 and who is recognized as the patron of physicians and those who serve in the medical field. During the Mass, health care workers will have the opportunity to renew their special promise to carry out the healing work of the Lord while abiding by His laws.
The public is invited to attend this White Mass to help honor the health care personnel in our area. A light reception will follow in the church hall.
