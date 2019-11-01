Teaching children to be safe around strangers is important. It’s essential to talk with the child in a way that will not scare them or cause anxiety, but one that will still teach them about stranger safety. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. (BTHS) takes stranger safety very seriously. Throughout each year, staff teach children ways to keep safe through stories, role playing and other strategies. BTHS classrooms also receive visits from staff with ARCC and HAVEN who teach and reinforce ways to stay safe with the children.
BTHS teachers recently taught their classroom children about keeping themselves safe around strangers. They discussed the concept of what makes someone a stranger; talked about adults that kids can trust such as police, firemen; went over the do’s and don’ts (don’t go with a stranger, do run away) and used role play to teach. Each child then made a book called, “A Stranger is Someone I Don’t Know,” to take home and open the conversation with their parents.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state- and federally-funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “…To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.”
For more information, call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
