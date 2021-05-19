WINDHAM CENTER COMMUNITY CHURCH invites everyone to a Bible Study. The study, “Why I Believe,” by Chip Ingram, is for those who would like to strengthen their faith or learn why we believe. It is held Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 35 Church Lane, Rome. For questions, call Pastor Jeff at (570) 423-0023.

VALLEY FIREFIGHTERS MEETING will be held Thursday, May 20 at the Wheelock Fire Station in Milltown at 7:30 p.m.

FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Thursday, May 20 from 4:30 p.m., as available, served from St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Guests should enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs; the meal will be takeout only from the white garage behind the church. Menu is chicken/biscuits, mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert.

TWIN TIER ANTIQUE TRACTOR AND MACHINERY CLUB will meet Thursday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford County Extension Office in Towanda. We will be talking about our monthly pulls and our show next month. We hope to see you there.

Load comments