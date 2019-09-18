TOWANDA – The Northern Tier Career Center Practical Nursing Program held its 36th annual commencement at Towanda High School auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 with 23 graduates entering the nursing profession.
The individuals who graduated were Naomi Lynwood, Jessica Rockwell, Temperance Raymond, Kaitlyn Simpson, Reaghan Zurn, Cassandra Simons, Nichole Saxon, and Cheyenne Harkins, Lindsey Lee, Morgan Johnson, Maggy Machmer, Noelle Walter, Lily Rought, Debra Allis, Trisha Brown, Yvonne Hotchkiss, Mallory Maloney, Helena Crandle, Nita King, Shirlita Robinson, Connie Ketchum, Michelle Reeve and Ashley Bristol.
The welcome was presented by the coordinator of the program, Margaret Johnson, who praised the class for its accomplishments. Invocation was given by Cassandra Simons. The graduation speech was given by Maggy Machmer. Benediction was given by Mallory Maloney and Pastor Nate Reeve.
The presentation of awards was made by faculty members Susan Orchard, Sandy Congdon and Holly Shaul.
The Perfect Attendance Award was presented to: Nita King and Reaghan Zurn.
Commitment of Excellence Certificates went to Reaghan Zurn.
The Outstanding Attendance Award was presented to Morgan Johnson and Naomi Lynwood.
The Valedictorian Award was given to Cassandra Simons.
The Salutatorian Award was given to Mallory Maloney.
The Leadership Award was presented to Trisha Brown.
Class Award was presented to Temperance Raymond.
The Lorene F. Berry Award was presented to Cassandra Simons and Mallory Maloney.
The Odd Fellows Award went to Temperance Raymond, Nichole Saxon, Trisha Brown and Ashley Bristol.
Presentation of the diplomas was made by faculty member Brenda Benninger and Margaret Johnson. Presentation of Class was made by Margaret Johnson, Practical Nursing Coordinator. Presentation of graduation pins was performed by faculty member Sandra Congdon.
