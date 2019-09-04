Datebooks

SUMMER PARK SERIES, hosted by Sayre Business Association, will be held in Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre, on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 5-7 p.m. Free and open to public. Music by Don Streeter. Bring your own lawn chairs or blanket. Vendors will also be available.

GRASP (GRIEF RECOVERY AFTER A SUBSTANCE PASSING), a grief support group for family and friends who have lost someone to addiction, will be held Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 103 W. Pine St., Athens. GRASP’s first meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend and confidentiality is strictly maintained. Parking is attached to the parking for the Center for Holistic and Integrative Mental Health; park anywhere in parking lot. Entrance is at back side off the parking lot, handicapped accessible ramp available. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1377867462363205/?ti=icl. Hosted by NAMI Bradford County.

PUBLIC MEETING to review the draft 2020 Bradford County Hazard Mitigation Plan will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford County Progress Authority Building, Suite 2, located at 1 Elizabeth St., Towanda. Public participation in the plan update process is important. This meeting will review the sections of the draft 2020 plan update and identify a procedure for the public to provide comments on the draft plan.

FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Sept. 5 at 4:30 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Menu is to be announced.

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP meets every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library. Membership is free. For more information or help in assessing your skill level qualifications for membership, please contact Jill Worthington at porigow@epix.net or Angie Hollenback at angie.hollenback@gmail.com.

ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold their September luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at noon at St. John Lutheran Church, Keystone Avenue, Sayre (near RPH). There will be a catered meatloaf dinner from Ted Clark’s Busy Market. Call Dick for details and reservations at (570) 888-3088.

12&12 STUDY GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Thursdays, Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster.

CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.

LIVING SOBER (MICA GROUP) (AA), MENTALLY ILL-CHEMICALLY ADDICTED, meets Thursday at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage, across from the church).

Load comments