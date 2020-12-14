POTSDAM, N.Y. – The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Clarkson University:

Joshua M. Alamo of Waverly, N.Y., a senior majoring in aeronautical engineering.

Cassandra Bowman of Waverly, N.Y., a junior majoring in mathematics.

Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

Load comments