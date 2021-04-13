Gunderman/Krise
Born to Taylor Gunderman and Ben Krise of Elmira, N.Y., a son, Kolesyn Charles, on March 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Stanley/Braster
Born to Amanda Stanley and Albey Braster III of Mansfield, a daughter, Emberlynn Rose, on March 29, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Jenkins/Watts
Born to Elizabeth Jenkins and Brian Watts of Erin, N.Y., a daughter, Emberly Savannah, on March 29, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Myers/Cole
Born to Milynda Myers and Dave Cole of Ulster, a daughter, Addyson Louise, on March 30, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Tyrell/Norton
Born to Jessica Tyrell and Tyler Norton of Milan, a son, Tyler Robert, on April 1, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Neely
Born to Kiona and Joseph Neely Jr. of Wysox, a son, Maxton Joseph Alan, on April 1, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Ambrosius/Gibbs
Born to Tracy Ambrosius and Joshua Gibbs of New Albany, a daughter, Emily Rose, on April 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Mize
Born to Leann and Jason Mize of Towanda, a daughter, Alice Maelouise, on April 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Tarbox/Avary
Born to Isabella Tarbox and Richard Avary of Nichols, N.Y., a son, Ronan, on April 3, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Johnson/Tuttle
Born to Mitzi Johnson and Daniel Tuttle of Towanda, a daughter, Anna Mae Rose, on April 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Huff
Born to Jessica Huff of Canton, a son, Myles Richard, on April 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Burns
Born to Natasha Burns of New Albany, a daughter, Tinsley Louise, on April 5, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Thompson
Born to Jessica and Martin Thompson of Newark Valley, N.Y., a daughter, Ava Grace, on April 6, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Bradley/Allard
Born to Katherine Bradley and Ryan Allard of Spencer, N.Y., a son, Lucas, on April 7, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Belles/Devine
Born to Carissa Belles and Scott Devine of Athens, a son, Grayson Scott, on April 7, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
