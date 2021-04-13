Gunderman/Krise

Born to Taylor Gunderman and Ben Krise of Elmira, N.Y., a son, Kolesyn Charles, on March 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Stanley/Braster

Born to Amanda Stanley and Albey Braster III of Mansfield, a daughter, Emberlynn Rose, on March 29, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Jenkins/Watts

Born to Elizabeth Jenkins and Brian Watts of Erin, N.Y., a daughter, Emberly Savannah, on March 29, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Myers/Cole

Born to Milynda Myers and Dave Cole of Ulster, a daughter, Addyson Louise, on March 30, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Tyrell/Norton

Born to Jessica Tyrell and Tyler Norton of Milan, a son, Tyler Robert, on April 1, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Neely

Born to Kiona and Joseph Neely Jr. of Wysox, a son, Maxton Joseph Alan, on April 1, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Ambrosius/Gibbs

Born to Tracy Ambrosius and Joshua Gibbs of New Albany, a daughter, Emily Rose, on April 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Mize

Born to Leann and Jason Mize of Towanda, a daughter, Alice Maelouise, on April 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Tarbox/Avary

Born to Isabella Tarbox and Richard Avary of Nichols, N.Y., a son, Ronan, on April 3, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Johnson/Tuttle

Born to Mitzi Johnson and Daniel Tuttle of Towanda, a daughter, Anna Mae Rose, on April 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Huff

Born to Jessica Huff of Canton, a son, Myles Richard, on April 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Burns

Born to Natasha Burns of New Albany, a daughter, Tinsley Louise, on April 5, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Thompson

Born to Jessica and Martin Thompson of Newark Valley, N.Y., a daughter, Ava Grace, on April 6, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Bradley/Allard

Born to Katherine Bradley and Ryan Allard of Spencer, N.Y., a son, Lucas, on April 7, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Belles/Devine

Born to Carissa Belles and Scott Devine of Athens, a son, Grayson Scott, on April 7, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

