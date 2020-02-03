Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Monday, Feb. 3 from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes hot dog on roll with lots of condiments, homemade macaroni and cheese, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. In case of inclement weather, check WATS Radio or The Salvation Army Facebook page.
SAYRE PUBLIC LIBRARY will host its first session of Teen Reading Lounge on Monday, Feb. 3 from 5-6:30 p.m. Teens will read books by current youth adult authors and discuss topics and concerns related to the stories. Books are free for teens who sign up. Food provided free of charge. Open to ages 12-18. Sessions are held after hours, so library is closed to everyone except participants. To register, contact Heather Manchester at (570) 888-2256 or email trlsayre@gmail.com.
THE VALLEY CHORUS open rehearsal for the spring concert will be held Monday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Waverly High School music room. Membership dues are $10 for adults and $5 for students ages 15-18. For questions, call (607) 343-9977.
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will be holding a Valentine’s Day lunch on Monday, Feb. 3 at noon at The Railhouse restaurant, Waverly. Remember to bring your valentine treat.
LYME DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP MEETING is held the first Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.
PLANNING BOARD, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will meet Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topics are “Liturgy of the Word,” presented by John Schoonover, and “Liturgy of the Eucharist,” presented by Father Andrew. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold their valentines luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at noon at St. John Lutheran Church, Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There will be KFC for lunch. Please bring your own table service and beverage. Desserts, coffee and entertainment will be provided. Call Dick Biery at (570) 888-3088 for reservations.
BEGINNERS KNITTING CLUB meets every Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, in Matthew’s Place. If you have yarn, crochet hooks or knitting needles, bring them. If not, wait until after the first class to buy any supplies. All levels of experience welcome. Bring your patterns, pictures, knitting books, ideas and enthusiasm. If you enjoy other needlework, please come. Girls and boys in grades 7-12 are welcome. Park in Sayre Christian Church lot on South Keystone Avenue, across from the church, Enter the church at side door on Lincoln Street. For questions, call (570) 888-2683.
GUITAR CLUB at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, meets every Monday from 6:15-7:45 p.m. All levels of experience are always welcome, as well as other stringed instruments and voices. Children are welcome with adult supervision. The Guitar Club format is learning music by playing (and singing) together. A parking lot is available across from the church on S. Keystone Ave. Enter at side entrance on Lincoln Street. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) NO. 899 meets every Monday at the Church of the Redeemer, South Wilbur Avenue, Sayre (across from Robert Packer Hospital) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. No meetings on holidays. The meeting is held downstairs and there is free parking. You are invited to attend your first meeting without commitment. For more information, call Rose at (607) 221-6797.
WAVERLY TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY NO. 646 meets Mondays at the Waverly United Methodist Church at 8 a.m. Meeting follows weigh-in. Call (570) 882-8064 or (570) 731-4145.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA), noon, Monday through Saturday, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church basement).
