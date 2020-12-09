WEST BURLINGTON – These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in November.
Memorials: “A Beautifully Solemn Scene: The Lewisburg Cemetery, Pennsylvania” by Robert M. Dunkerly, given in memory of Don Bixby by Troy High School Class of 1957.
Fiction: “The Last Druid” by Terry Brooks; “Love Your Life” by Sophie Kinsella; “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly; “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich; “Rhythm of War” by Brandon Sanderson; and “In the Lion’s Den” by Barbara Taylor Bradford.
Non Fiction: “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama.
Audiobooks: “Truly, Madly, Deeply” by Karen Kingsbury; “The Sentinel” by Lee Child; “The Wonder Boy of the Whistle Stop” by Fannie Flagg; “A Song for the Dark Times” by Ian Rankin; and “The Dirty South” by John Connolly.
Christian fiction: “The Noel Letters” by Richard Paul Evans; “Autumn Skies” by Denise Hunter; “The Happy Camper” by Melody Carlson; and “A Picture of Love” by Beth Wiseman.
Large Type: “Red Sky Over Hawaii” by Sara Ackerman; “The Prisoner’s Wife” by Margaret Brookes; and “An Appalachian Summer” by Ann H. Gabhart.
DVDs: “Scoob!” with Will Forte, Zac Efron and Mark Wahlberg; “The Plot Against America” with Winona Ryder and John Turturro; “Words on Bathroom Walls” with Andy Garcia, Molly Parker, and Walton Goggins; “The Irishman” with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci; “Bill & Ted Face the Music” with Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter and Kristen Schaal; “Relic” with Emily Mortimer and Robyn Nevin; and “Mulan” with Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen and Jet Li.
These items and many others have been added to the library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org. Like us on Facebook!
