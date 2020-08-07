PEANUT BUTTER CRUMB PIE

six 9-inch pie crusts, baked

9 cups milk, scalded

1 1/2 cups flour

4 cups white sugar

Dash salt

1 tablespoon vanilla

9 egg yolks

3 cups cold milk

CRUMBS: 2 cups powdered sugar, 2/3 cups peanut butter, mixed until crumbly

Put some crumbs in the bottom of each pie crust. Reserve the rest of the crumbs.

Scald milk over medium heat.

In a separate bowl, mix flour, sugar, salt, vanilla, egg yolks and milk.

Mix this together and pour into scaled milk. Heat and stir until thick. When cold, add 3 cups of home-made whipped cream or whipped topping. Divide pudding into the baked pie crusts. Spread whipped topping. Top with remaining crumbs.

