PEANUT BUTTER CRUMB PIE
six 9-inch pie crusts, baked
9 cups milk, scalded
1 1/2 cups flour
4 cups white sugar
Dash salt
1 tablespoon vanilla
9 egg yolks
3 cups cold milk
CRUMBS: 2 cups powdered sugar, 2/3 cups peanut butter, mixed until crumbly
Put some crumbs in the bottom of each pie crust. Reserve the rest of the crumbs.
Scald milk over medium heat.
In a separate bowl, mix flour, sugar, salt, vanilla, egg yolks and milk.
Mix this together and pour into scaled milk. Heat and stir until thick. When cold, add 3 cups of home-made whipped cream or whipped topping. Divide pudding into the baked pie crusts. Spread whipped topping. Top with remaining crumbs.
