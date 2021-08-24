WAVERLY – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 646, Waverly, N.Y., had a fun and successful month of July with an overall net weight loss of 22 pounds.
Our Best Loser of the Month was Cara. She received a reward for all her hard work and the applause from her fellow club members.
We were also pleased to have over 13 members who weighed less at the end of July than at the beginning of the month. A satisfying win for all of them!
Our two best losers each week take home a Sunshine Basket filled with healthy snacks and quarters donated by our members. Winners for July included: Cara, Sue, Kathy, Hazel, Tressa, Bonnie, Beth, and Diane.
Our weekly food chart winners were Evelyn, Sally and Lucky Lena won twice! Our monthly food chart drawing was won by Sue.
Ha Ha Can Winners were Becky, Cara and Sally. Members contribute a small amount to the Ha Ha Can before weighing in. If their name is drawn for that week and they had a loss, they win all of the contents of the can. If they did not lose, the club politely says “Ha Ha” and the funds carry over for next week’s potential winner.
Each week the club also has a 50/50 drawing with half going to the club and the other half going to the name drawn. Winners for July were Hazel, Rosemary, Beth and Sally.
At the end of each month, we draw a lucky member to win all of the contents of our “Big Can.” Each week, if a member loses weight, they may contribute 25 cents to the Big Can in the hopes that their name will be drawn so that they may take home the contents of the whole can. The winner of July’s Big Can was Lena. She has won the big can two months in a row!
The club had several contests for July. We completed our Loser Lotto board with 109 squares filled in with members’ names. Each time a member lost they could add their name to one or two squares. We drew for five winners and they each took home $10. Winners were Lena, Dee, Lois and Cara, who won on two squares.
The July Nutrition Challenge encouraged our members to eat a healthy fruit or vegetable from A-Z (with four letters being Free Spaces). At the end of the challenge, two winners were drawn. Dolores and Diane each received a large box of fresh fruits and vegetables.
We started two new contests for August: bingo (try to fill your card with a weight loss each week) and See the USA. Each week a member with a maintain or loss will choose a state. At the end of the month, five states’ names will be drawn. The “owner” of the state will receive a cash prize.
The club raises funds with a monthly Chinese auction. The theme for July was Christmas in July. Many members went home with bags full of holiday and everyday items from our auction.
Our club also raises funds for our semi-annual banquets with a weekly No No food. We ask for a nickel for each day that you eat that food during the week. The No No foods (or drink) for July were beer, French Fries, chocolate candy and cake.
All funds raised through our programs are used for our meeting rent and fees, contest prizes and incentives, national maintenance fees, etc.
During most meetings, a brief program is presented. In July we reviewed, revised and approved our local bylaws at one meeting. At another meeting, Sue asked us to share kindnesses that we observed. Many members shared touching stories of kind acts they were the recipient of.
During June, we wished a Happy Birthday to Sue.
TOPS Club Inc. was founded more than 70 years ago with thousands of chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada. It is a nonprofit weight-loss support group that offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness.
TOPS 646 Waverly was formed in 1977. The group meets Monday mornings at the Waverly Methodist Church. Weigh ins are from 8:20-9:10 a.m. with a meeting immediately following weigh-in. New members are always welcome. TOPS allows anyone to come and observe a meeting for free to see if it is a good fit for you. In July, we had three visitors. We hope that they may join our club in the future. Residents of the Valley area are encouraged to call Beth at (607) 565-2524 or Sue at (570) 888-4244 or visit www.tops.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.