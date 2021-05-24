TROY – The Mt. Pisgah State Park swimming pool complex will be open on a limited basis beginning Saturday, May 29.
The pool will be open Memorial Day weekend, May 29-31. It will also be open the weekends of June 5-6 and June 12-13. Mt. Pisgah State Park swimming pool will open daily beginning Saturday, June 19.
Pool hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m., weather dependent. The Snack Bar will be open when the pool is operating. Circumstances may arise that require unexpected changes to these dates and hours.
Beginning Memorial Day weekend, the boat rental concession will be open weekends and holidays, weekdays by appointment only. For more information, please call Endless Mountain Outfitters at (570) 746-9140. Pavilion reservations can be made up to 11 months in advance at www.visitPAparks.com or by calling 1 (888) 727-2757.
Mt. Pisgah State Park is located 3 miles off Route 6 between Troy and Towanda. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset for picnics, hiking, fishing, boating and other environmentally related activities. In addition to scheduled programs, group programming can also be arranged. Mt. Pisgah’s DCNR web page is frequently updated with current Park Advisories and Park Events, in addition to information about the Park’s Recreation, History, How to Get Involved, Nearby Attractions, Maps and How to Find Us. For more information, please contact the park office at (570) 297-2734, e-mail: mtpisgahsp@pa.gov or online at www.dcnr.state.pa.us.
