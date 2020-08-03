TOWANDA — Here is next week’s schedule of the Bradford County Library Bookmobile, subject to the following guidelines:
No customers will be allowed on the Bookmobile.
Curbside service will be by appointment only.
Curbside service will be available for picking up and dropping off items.
Select and reserve materials through our website, www.bradfordcountylibrary.org or email bookmobile@bradfordco.org; Schedule an appointment or request books by calling 570-297-2436.
When you arrive at the Bookmobile at the appointed time, please do not leave your vehicle. Open the trunk and we will place the bag containing the items in the trunk and close it. If you have items to return, please place them in a bag in your trunk and we will remove them.
Check our website, Facebook page, and local newspapers for the bookmobile’s schedule and for updates on our service.
Our goal is to keep everyone safe and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Hopefully these measures will be temporary and be lifted relatively soon. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this time.
August 5: Towanda Colonial Towers Apartments 9:30 a.m.; Towanda Oak Ridge Community, 10:15 a.m.; Towanda Towanda Terrace Apartments 11 a.m.; Towanda Moppetts on Mulberry 11:45 a.m.; Wysox Wysox Children’s Center. noon; Wysox C&N Bank 12:15 p.m.; Rome Township Hall 1 p.m.; Warren Center Community Center 2:15 p.m.; Windham Township Hall 4 p.m.
August 6: Bentley Creek Baptist Church 9:30 a.m.; East Smithfield On the Green 10:15 a.m.; Wells Township Play Field 11:30 a.m.; Mosherville First Citizens’ Bank 12:15 p.m.; Gillett First Citizens’ Bank 1 p.m.
Please check the Library’s website, www.bradfordcountylibrary for the full schedule. Updates will be posted on the Library’s Facebook page as needed. Please call the Library at 570-297-2436 for more information.
